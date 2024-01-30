The Big Picture Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming DC Universe, and James Gunn was impressed with her performance in House of the Dragon, making her the perfect choice.

Alcock will lead the upcoming movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is part of the first chapter of the new DC Universe planned by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The first chapter of the DC Universe will include Superman: Legacy and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but it's unclear if the characters will cross paths.

After yesterday's announcement regarding the fact that Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming DC Universe, one of the top executives behind the franchise addressed the news. Through his Threads account, James Gunn talked about how he was so impressed with Alcock's performance in House of the Dragon that he was sure he had found the right choice to play Supergirl in the new franchise. The actress will lead the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the brave hero. Here's what Gunn had to say about yesterday's announcement:

In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes.

In House of the Dragon, Alcock played Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) daughter and the next in line to occupy the Iron Throne. The character used to be friends with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), before the young woman decided to marry King Viserys after Rhaenyra's mother passed away. An older version of Rhaenyra was played by Emma D'Arcy after the series went through a time jump during the first season, but something about Alcock's performance made Gunn realize he had found the perfect performer to step into the shoes of Kara Zor-El.

Alcock will play the lead role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, one of the movies Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for the first chapter of their new DC Universe. The screenplay for the feature will be written by Ana Nogueira, who was secretly attached to write a movie featuring the version of Supergirl played by Sasha Calle for Warner Bros. After it was decided that Calle's iteration of Kara Zor-El wouldn't be a part of the new universe, the studio decided to hire the writer once more for the development of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Krypton's Legacy Continues With 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Close

Superman: Legacy, the first theatrical release from the new franchise, will begin filming in March. An appearance from Kara Zor-El in the upcoming blockbuster hasn't been confirmed yet, even if the role has been cast before cameras roll on the project. David Corenswet will play Kara's cousin, Superman, in the movie, but it's currently known if the characters are set to cross paths at some point. The first chapter of the DC Universe, titled "Gods and Monsters", will feature both Superman: Legacy and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as James Gunn and Peter Safran figure out the future of the brand.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn't have a release date at the moment. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates in the future.