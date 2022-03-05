“A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally."

Milo Ventimiglia has made a career on television and his most recent role as Jack on This Is Us brought him back into the lives of millions. Now, as This Is Us is coming to an end, Ventimiglia is set to head to ABC in a new show titled The Company You Keep. Based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens, the series will see Ventimiglia bringing to life a conman from writer Julia Cohen.

Cohen and Ventimiglia will both executive produce the show alongside Ventimiglia's DiVide Pictures partner Russ Cundiff. Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, will also executive produce the project alongside Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foitom, and Lindsay Goffman. DiVide’s Deanna Harris is producing.

The show will be a return for Ventimiglia to the darker of characters. As Jack Pearson on This Is Us, Ventimiglia has shown the world his fatherly side as America's favorite dad, but it seems like The Company You Keep will throw him into the world of a less than perfect man. Or at least that's what we have to hope given that he's playing a conman, but it is Ventimiglia, so we're probably going to love him anyway.

The formal description of the show is as follows: “A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Ventimiglia is no stranger to TV. He rose to fame as everyone's favorite bad boy on the Amy Sherman-Palladino series Gilmore Girls as Jess and then went on to star as Peter Petrelli in the hit show Heroes. He's been, for most of his career, everyone's favorite star and it is wonderful to know that after This Is Us the world of television is still going to have Ventimiglia. He's also currently set to reunite with Gilmore Girl's creator Sherman-Palladino on the upcoming season of Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

He is one of our best television actors and to know he's already got his next job lined up is exciting. And seeing him as a conman is a new change of pace, so we're so excited for Ventimiglia and The Company You Keep.

