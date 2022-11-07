ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19.

Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet on February 8, backed by the final season of A Million Little Things. ABC also launched a new Tuesday block featuring The Rookie and its Feds spinoff starting Jan. 3 with a crossover between both shows from creator Alexi Hawley. After The Rookie pairing the same night is the premiere for the Ramon Rodriguez procedural show Will Trent. The midseason schedule also included new episodes of Quinta Brunson’s Emmy darling Abbott Elementary, which is coming back January 4. The Mayim Bialik-hosted Celebrity Jeopardy will debut on January 5, while the Zach Shallcross-led season of The Bachelor will be back on January 23.

The This Is Us favorite executive produces and stars in The Company You Keep, which is based on a Korean series called My Fellow Citizens. The upcoming series from writer and co-showrunner Julia Cohen (A Million Little Things, Riverdale) is set to premiere at the 10 PM slot on Sundays, following the return of America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Idol. The Emmy-nominated actor – recognized for his early roles in Gilmore Girls and Heroes – plays Charlie, a con man who shares a night of passion with CIA agent Emma (Catherine Haena Kim, Good Trouble). The pair fall in love as their respective lines of work lead the two on a collision course. The series synopsis reads, “Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, while Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told, so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

The Company You Keep casting announcement for Ventimiglia came shortly after his starring role in the critically acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us came to an end. Past roles for him include The Art of Racing in the Rain, a guest star role on Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as playing Rocky Balboa’s son in Rocky Balboa and Creed II. Other than playing Nicolette Baptiste on Good Trouble, Kim has experience as special agent Emily Ryder in the 2020 show FBI and starring in the Hallmark film Boyfriends of Christmas Past. In addition to Ventimiglia and Kim, the cast of The Company You Keep also includes William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

The pilot of The Company You Keep was directed by Ben Younger, who is also an exec producer. In addition to Ventimiglia, Cohen executive produces alongside co-showrunner Phil Klemmer, Russ Cundiff, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman. Also executive producing on behalf of Electric Somewhere are Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito. Deanna Harris is also on board as a producer.