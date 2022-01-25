Milo Ventimiglia, is getting all of his ducks in a row as his starring role in NBC’s drama, This Is Us is coming to an end with the show’s sixth and final season. It turns out that along with his passion and talent for acting, Ventimiglia is also an avid producer and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be moving forward alongside his DiVide Pictures company to work on a new show with NBC. The production company, which has an overall deal with 20th Century Studios, has sold the network their script for an upcoming drama series titled, Hometown Saints.

While not much is known about the new series, Hometown Saints looks to be a family friendly, feel good drama that will center around a retired hockey all star named Billy Riedell. After his time on the ice comes to an end, the one time hero is feeling lost and disillusioned when he returns to his hometown in Minnesota. Soon, against his initial gut instinct, Billy laces up his skates once more, but this time to coach a girl’s high school hockey team.

Grainne Godfree is set to team up with Derek Elliott to write the script for Hometown Saints. Godfree is currently hard at work on Marvel’s Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, as a consulting producer. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders and will add another story to Marvel’s ever expanding hold on television and film. The writer has also stepped across worlds and worked in the DC universe in the form of an executive producer on several seasons of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow as well as served as a writer and story editor for The Flash.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'This Is Us' Cast & Character Guide: Find Your Way Through Timelines and Tears

Godfree’s writing partner, Elliott, is gaining notoriety for his piece, Klein, which earned the author a spot on the Black List’s 2019 mentions. Production is in the early stages for the piece which has signed Garrett Hedlund and Abbey Lee to star. Elliott also earned a credit for screenplay work in 2020’s animated film, Scoob!

Both Godfree and Elliott will join the new hockey themed series as executive producers with Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff who will join under their DiVide Pictures banner. DiVide’s Deanna Harris will produce.

While, at this time, it doesn’t look like Ventimiglia will be starring in the series, we will try to keep the hope alive. For more information, including casting and production announcements, on what sounds to be a heartfelt, comeback story, be sure to stay tuned to Collider.

'This Is Us' Final Season Will Be Its "Most Emotional", Says Star Chrissy Metz One of the Pearson siblings opened up about what we can expect from the season that premieres tonight.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email