Miloš Forman was a Czech-born filmmaker who left a lasting imprint on the medium. He found success in his home country in the early 1960s before moving to America, where he directed several masterpieces, including One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus. His films tend to combine realistic drama and wickedly uproarious black comedy, often in a sumptuous period setting.

At their best, Forman's movies reveal his deep insight into the human condition and his passion for an engaging story. Many of his projects have been praised for their subtle social commentary, often drawing on his own experience growing up under communism. Forman's filmography includes several critical hits, many of which have become outright classics. Fans on IMDb have been quite generous with Forman, and his films currently have high rankings on the popular film site.

10 'Valmont' (1989)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

This romantic drama takes place in France in the years leading up to the Revolution. Out of jealousy and boredom, the widowed Merteuil (Annette Benning) challenges her lover Valmont (Colin Firth) to corrupt a recently married woman, Madame de Tourvel (Meg Tilly). However, the story grows even more complicated when Valmont inadvertently begins falling in love with Madame de Tourvel.

Firth and Benning are at the top of their game here; Firth, in particular, is physical and bumblingly charming in the best way. Nevertheless, while all the ingredients for a classic are there, the movie never quite coheres. Although the storytelling doesn't rise to the heights of Forman's masterworks, Valmont should appeal to fans of historical drama thanks to its exquisite period details and lavish production design.

9 'Ragtime' (1981)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Ragtime follows various characters in New York City in the early 20th century. They include Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Howard E. Rollins Jr.), a talented Black pianist; Tateh (Mandy Patinkin), a Jewish immigrant; and Evelyn Nesbit (Elizabeth McGovern), a glamorous chorus girl. Their lives intersect and collide, reflecting the era's racial tensions, class struggles, and the emergence of new cultural forms such as ragtime music. Coalhouse's story is at the center of it all. After a young woman gives birth to his child and is taken in by a white family, Coalhouse comes calling, seeking to marry her. However, he faces resistance from some in the community, soon threatening to cause a major confrontation.

As one would expect from a Forman film, Ragtime's tense narrative is complemented by gorgeous cinematography. Not to mention, Ragtime also boasts a fantastic score by legendary composer Randy Newman, perhaps most well known for doing the music for Toy Story.

8 'The People vs. Larry Flynt' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Woody Harrelson stars in this highly acclaimed biopic as the controversial publisher of Hustler magazine. The People vs. Larry Flynt charts Larry Flynt's life from his hardscrabble childhood in Kentucky to his success and then his legal battles with Reverend Jerry Falwell (Richard Paul). In standing up to the lawsuit, Flynt becomes an unlikely champion of free speech. At the same time, the film delves into his tumultuous relationship with Althea Leasure (Courtney Love), who would go on to become his wife and business partner.

Ultimately, The People vs. Larry Flynt works because it's no hagiography: Flynt is portrayed in all his flaws and foibles. He and Leisure are complex figures, but Harrelson and Love more than rise to the occasion. Their performances are a clear highlight of the film; they don't so much play these people as become them, with Harrelson receiving an Oscar nod.

7 'The Firemen's Ball' (1967)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Director: Milos Forman

This black comedy takes place in a small Czechoslovakian town, where the volunteer fire department decides to celebrate the retiring chairman, who is dying of cancer. They serve drinks, set up a beauty contest, and start a raffle. However, everything that could go wrong does. Some men get raucously drunk, others steal the raffle prizes, and the pageant descends into shambles. To make matters worse, a local house catches on fire, and the firetruck becomes stuck in the snow.

Anarchic and hilarious, it has been suggested that, beneath the gags, The Firemen's Ball is really a biting satire of the dysfunctional communist rule in Forman's native Czechoslovakia. It seems the Soviet authorities saw it this way, and they banned the movie for years. It's a testament to Forman's skill as a storyteller that he can make such a goofy, simple premise seem so subversive.

6 'Taking Off' (1971)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Taking Off centers on a middle-class couple, Larry (Buck Henry) and Lynn Tyne (Lynn Carlin), whose teenage daughter Jeannie (Linnea Heacock) runs away from home, seemingly to attend some sort of musical audition. In their quest to find her, the Tynes meet up with other parents of missing children. From there, they surprisingly find themselves engaging with the same youthful counterculture that they believe has snatched up their daughter.

Insightful yet revealing, Taking Off is a great snapshot of its moment in time, with its cultural upheavals and generation gap. It plays out like a cinematic version of The Beatles' song "She's Leaving Home," deliberately flouting expectations by focusing not on the child who runs away but on the parents who are left behind.

5 'Man on the Moon' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Jim Carrey delivers one of his best performances as the legendary comedian Andy Kaufman in Forman's Man on the Moon. Renowned for his bizarre characters, pranks, and frequent blurring of the line between performance and reality, Kaufman was heavily influential in 20th-century comedy. The film chronicles Kaufman's career, from his early days as a struggling stand-up to his breakthrough on the television show Taxi, his wild foray into professional wrestling, and finally, his cancer diagnosis.

Along the way, the movie explores Kaufman's complex relationships, including his partnership with writer Bob Zmuda (Paul Giamatti) and his interactions with his on-screen alter ego, the lovable but mischievous character Tony Clifton. Forman deftly walks the line between comedy and tragedy, aided by a fearless, transformative, ready-for-anything Carrey. Man on the Moon is a poignant and entertaining portrait of an unconventional genius, which works because it feels so true to the spirit of its subject.

4 'Loves of a Blonde' (1965)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Director: Milos Forman

Andula (Hana Brejchová) is a young woman working in a Czech shoe factory. Due to an error by central state planning, women outnumber men in her town by 16 to 1. Lonely and yearning for affection, Andula sleeps with Milda (Vladimír Pucholt), a visiting pianist. Determined to give their relationship a chance, Andula treks to the city and shows up at Milda's door. He lives with his parents, leading to a series of awkward and funny interactions between the four of them.

Loves of a Blonde is light, charming, and realistic, breezing by at just 90 minutes long. Once again, there's some political commentary beneath the jokes, with subtle send-ups of the communist government. The film's use of both professional and non-professional actors would go on to be influential, and Loves of a Blonde is now regarded as a landmark entry in the Czech New Wave.

3 'Hair' (1979)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

The anti-war musical Hair follows Claude Hooper Bukowski (John Savage), a young and naive draftee set to be shipped off to Vietnam. Before his draft board appointment, Claude befriends a group of free-spirited hippies led by George Berger (Treat Williams). He soon becomes immersed in the world of peace, love, and rebellion, which challenges all his preconceived notions. However, the war continues to loom in the background, ominous and inexorable.

Hair makes for a vivid study of the Age of Aquarius, affectionately recreating that era's fashion, music, and sunny optimism. The script is frequently hilarious, and the songs are undeniably groovy. Like a lot of Forman's work, Hair is political, but its social commentary is graceful and light-touch rather than in-your-face. A lively time capsule, it may be Forman's most purely enjoyable movie.

2 'Amadeus' (1984)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Amadeus is a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), a court composer in Vienna. The narrative unfolds from the perspective of an elderly Salieri, who recounts his jealousy and admiration for Mozart to a priest, confessing his role in the composer's mysterious demise. The film brilliantly captures the genius of Mozart, his irreverent personality, and his prolific but tragically short-lived career.

Fueled by breathtaking performances, particularly from Abraham, who won an Academy Award for his work, Amadeus easily ranks among the best movies of the 1980s. It's not just an engrossing historical drama but a meditation on artistic envy, the pursuit of excellence, and the unpredictable forces that shape creative genius. Like its protagonist's music, Amadeus is intense, transporting, and timeless.

1 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Jack Nicholson leads this classic as Randle P. McMurphy, a charismatic and rebellious criminal who fakes insanity to serve his prison sentence in a mental hospital. McMurphy's arrival disrupts the strict and oppressive routine enforced by the authoritarian Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), one of cinema's vilest villains. McMurphy's indomitable spirit rallies the patients against the dehumanizing practices of the institution, with explosive consequences.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is far and away Forman's most beloved project and a seminal work of '70s cinema. The film blends drama and dark humor, addressing themes of freedom, individuality, and the consequences of challenging authority. Yet again, it has been interpreted as an allegory for life under the stultifying thumb of communism. Not to mention, it's the quintessential Jack Nicholson performance: energetic and larger-than-life, yet still complex and believable. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest swept that year's Oscars, winning in all major categories and leaving a lasting influence on many of the movies that would follow.

