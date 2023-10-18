The Big Picture Despite getting married and appearing happy together at the reunion, Lydia and Milton are currently not living together.

They are focused on their separate careers, with Milton recently being relocated recently.

They miss each other and are traveling often to see one another, but their living arrangement is unclear and was not mentioned in the reunion episode.

Love Is Blind Season 5 ended with only one couple saying, "I do" at the altar. Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James "Milton" Johnson IV got married after many twists and turns. The married couple seemed happy together at the reunion. Milton talked about being excited to come home to his wife after work. But an unexpected update on them is out, and fans are stunned to learn that they're currently not living together.

Lydia Says Her and Milton's Careers Come First

The reunion revealed Lydia and Milton had another wedding ceremony in Puerto Rico. Milton also strongly defended Lydia's character when Aaliyah Cosby tried to talk about her experience with her during a twisted love triangle that was discovered in the pods. After beating the odds, the reunion showed their year and a half of blissful marriage via smiles on personal camera footage. Despite that update, Lydia told Entertainment Weekly that they're currently living long-distance from each other. This is surprising since Milton told Lydia he might have to move for his career as far as Argentina in the pods. Lydia said she works remotely as a Genealogist and can go with him anywhere.

"Right now we're really focused on our careers — I got a new job, it just started a month ago, he has a new job, has been there for a year but he just got relocated to Long Beach actually," she shared. "We are trying to get used to this new schedule and he's also doing his MBA. He loves to go to school, apparently, this is his second master's. We are just trying to really thrive in our careers." Lydia stayed in Houston, but she says they're traveling a lot to see each other. "We really miss each other and it just makes you even love each other more," she said. "It's so good to have him here when you come from work instead of being alone. It is your best friend so obviously you want to see them all the time."

Milton posted two boomerangs posing with Lydia on Instagram after the reunion. The caption mentioned some of their experiences in their marriage, with him noting, in part: "From navigating career changes and braving the challenges of graduate school to our playful debates about home decor, you've been my steadfast support and guiding star. In my darkest hours, especially during the passing of my closest friend, your unwavering love became my solace." Cast members from current and past seasons commented on the post including Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski, Izzy Zapata, Tiffany Pennywell Brown, Taylor Rue, and Chelsea Griffin.

Fans will eventually catch up with the cast and the married couple in Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Those specials usually have the cast reunite a year later. Multiple cast members were spotted in California around October 3, so that's most likely when the season 5 reunion was filmed. It's unclear why the couple's living arrangement wasn't mentioned in the episode. None of the other couples of the season are still together. So Milton and Lydia are the last ones remaining. However, the other cast members have run into each other and many of them are only on friendly terms.