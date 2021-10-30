She also talks about why it was important for the series to incorporate COVID in the storyline.

With The Morning Show Season 2 now streaming Apple TV+, I recently spoke with director and producer Mimi Leder about making the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, she talked about how she decided which episodes she wanted to help this season, why she really wanted to do the episode when Alex goes to Italy to confront Mitch, how they never left L.A. even though the season takes place in Las Vegas, NYC, and Italy, why it was important for the series to incorporate COVID in the storyline, where they are on the development of Season 3, and more.

The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world. The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Janina Gavankar, Desean Terry, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino.

Image via Apple TV

Watch what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Mimi Leder

Where are they on the development of Season 3?

How they never left L.A. even though the season takes place in Las Vegas, NYC, and Italy.

How did she deicde which episodes she wanted to helm and if she cherry picked any of them?

Why she really wanted to do the episode when Alex goes to Italy to confront Mitch.

How much did the storyline change after they shut down for COVID? Did they have a different finale for Season 2?

Why it was important for the series to incorporate COVID in the storyline.

