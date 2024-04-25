After eight seasons and 103 episodes, the eye-catching renovation series Good Bones finally came to an end on HGTV. Despite many expecting the reality series to run for many more years, creator Mina Starsiak Hawk, alongside her mother Karen E. Laine, announced that issues with her family and the sheer weight of expectation that comes with renovating 13 houses per season had taken its toll. Despite knowing for two years, the pair kept the announcement quiet until August 2023.

However, television's favorite mother-daughter renovation duo might not be done just yet, with it being confirmed for some time that a spin-off is likely on its way. Although many details have been kept quiet, more information is slowly being revealed surrounding the upcoming special, with Starsiak Hawk herself even discussing it across various platforms. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about the potential Good Bones spin-off so far.

Although it has been suggested that the spin-off is set to air in 2024, there is no confirmation as to any sort of release date or window yet. To find out as soon as something is announced, make sure to stay tuned to Collider for all Good Bones-related updates.

What Is the 'Good Bones' Spin-Off About?

After the sad ending of the Good Bones series, one of HGTV's best reality shows, Starsiak Hawk and her mom had plenty of questions to field from fans. Taking to Instagram to provide an update, Starsiak Hawk posted:

This is further proof of the upcoming spin-off, with the special set to distance Starsiak Hawk from her mother and focus on her and her husband's attempts to renovate their lakehouse. Certainly a daunting project, Starsiak Hawk has been providing plenty of updates on her socials about how it is going, with dedicated followers often treated to potential behind-the-scenes information about what is to come. On an episode of her podcast series "Mina AF", Starsiak Hawk discussed the upcoming special, saying:

“The lake house is something Steve and I have been looking at casually for probably three years, and I want something, like — this is my new dream because all my other dreams I’ve given up on and I’m grieving them. So I have to have a new dream, baby! But it’s this place that I can see in my mind. It’s going to be for my family but also for my extended family.”

The upcoming special will also look to document Starsiak Hawk's move away from Good Bones, and how ending a show that has been the backbone of her life for many years can take its toll. In recent years, thanks to the rise of her podcast, Starsiak Hawk has opened up about some of the more private moments in her life, meaning that the possibility of this special delving deeper into more pressing issues in her life is high. Fans hate to see their favorite shows end, but one aspect of this process that is often not discussed is the mental effect it can have on those who steered the ship, with many often left feeling empty. Starsiak Hawk has certainly been using her time wisely with the lakehouse renovation, but it is also likely that the evolution out of one of HGTV's most popular series will cause many problems of its own. Not only this, but Starsiak Hawk's retail store has also recently closed, meaning there is plenty of catching up to do between her and her viewers upon this special's release.

Is the Spin-Off a Continuation of 'Good Bones'?

Given the controversial way the series ended, it is unlikely that this spin-off will be a straight continuation of Good Bones. Although it will perhaps feature some memorable faces from the HGTV hit, none more memorable than Starsiak Hawk herself, this renovation series is likely to take on its own identity, with a title yet to be confirmed. However, given the success surrounding the brand of Good Bones and HGTV's fondness for the project, some marketing tie-ins may be implemented to help promote the series.

All eight seasons of Good Bones are currently available to stream on Max.

Who Is Mina Starsiak Hawk?

One of HGTV's fondest faces, Starsiak Hawk's rise to the top of the broadcast channel's billing has been well-earned. Her journey began as a part-time waitress in 2007, with her mother, Karen E. Laine, working as a defense attorney. In their free time, and with a penchant for producing something creative, the pair decided to start buying, renovating, and selling houses for profit in their hometown of Indianapolis, a skill they quickly became good at. Just one year later, they decided to put this skill to even greater use and opened their own home rehab business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. Talking about her humble beginnings in an interview with Collider's Tania Hussain, Starsiak Hawk said:

“When I look back on my very first house, I am so glad that those pictures don’t exist anymore on Facebook. I’m not trained, I guess, I didn’t go to school for design, and it’s something that I’ve developed over the last decade and a half now.”

Fast-forward some 15 years and Starsiak Hawk is both an estate agent and friendly face to fans of HGTV, with Good Bones debuting in 2016, a big year for Starsiak as it was also the year she married her husband. At just 36 years old, Starsiak Hawk still has plenty of her on-screen career yet to come, and, with her stock superbly high following the success of Good Bones, the world of real estate TV is not done with her yet. With over 600k followers on Instagram, the demand for more of her work continues, as the world latches on to her expert tips and tricks to turn their own home into the showpiece they dreamed it could be.

