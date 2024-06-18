The Big Picture Mina Starsiak Hawk yearns for a second shot at Rock the Block after being inspired by the Season 5 lineup.

Mina Starsiak Hawk wants back in the action! After first appearing on Season 1 of Rock the Block, she wants to try her hand at the hit HGTV competition series again. The Good Bones star was inspired after seeing the cast lineup for Season 5 of the reality series, which features four teams of two comprised of returning competitors. While she didn't win her first go-around, Mina has the competitive nature to do it again.

Rock the Block Season 5 was a second-chance season as the teams renovated waterfront homes in Treasure Island, Florida. It also happens to be the first season of the series to feature a dock space and a pool. The four teams who battled on the block were Bargain Block stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Unsellable Houses stars Lyndsay Davis and Leslie Lamb, Fix My Flip stars Page Turner and Mitch Glew, and Battle on the Beach stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. The winners of the season were sisters Lyndsay Davis and Leslie Lamb, who had their names enshrined on the street sign forever!

Mina Starsiak Hawk Wants a Second Chance on 'Rock the Block'

During her Instagram live on June 11, 2024, Mina Starsiak Hawk took on fan questions, where one fan perfectly fed her ego, altering her that she was the best of her season of Rock the Bock. Mina noted that she was competitive then, but more level-headed now and asked the fans to put a call out to HGTV to invite her back because she was robbed. During her time on Season 1, she didn't win any challenge, losing ultimately to Jasmine Roth of Help! I Wrecked My House. Aside from this previous season's returning duos, Season 2 of Rock the Block did feature a familiar face from the first season. Alison Victoria, host of Windy City Rehab, joined forces with Holmes on Homes host Mike Homes to compete.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is an HGTV legend. So much so, she appeared as one of the personalities featured on House Hunters: All Stars. In this series, the HGTV All-Star served as the home expert who took the clients on the infamous three-home tour before selecting their future property. While her flagship franchise, Good Bones may be over, she still is on the hunt for a return. Her family situation sadly is still in turmoil, but perhaps a return to television could remedy that strife.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

All episodes of Good Bones and Rock the Block are available to stream on Max.

