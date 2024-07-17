The Big Picture Lee Isaac Chung's Minari looks at the challenges and difficulties of the immigrant experience.

Minari explores this family through each of its characters, showing different angles on the American Dream.

Minari showed that Chung was more than capable of handling larger projects like Twisters.

The metrics behind blockbuster filmmaking have changed radically in the last decade, as the industry no longer prioritizes allowing older auteurs to helm high-profile summer blockbusters. It has now become common for the director of an independent darling from the Sundance Film Festival to be “leveled” up, and given the reins to one of the year’s biggest tentpole releases. Colin Trevorrow had only handled the small-scale time travel comedy Safety Not Guaranteed before taking on Jurassic World and Chloé Zhao was coming off the award-season success of Nomadland when she directed the controversial Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals. While the early buzz seems to indicate that Twisters will be one of the few hits amidst the unpredictable summer 2024 box office, it’s the second film by director Lee Isaac Chung after his Academy Award-winning drama Minari.

Minari may have been a film that slipped by the attention of many viewers. Despite being given a brief awards qualifying run at the beginning of 2021, the film was released during an era where there were still a considerable number of theatrical shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. It’s also a much quieter film compared to the other films in that award season cycle, as it did not seek to incite incendiary debates in the same way that Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, or Judas and the Black Messiah did. Yet, anyone who saw Chung’s extraordinary debut feature would have no doubt in their mind as to why he was handed the rights to create a sequel to a classic like Twister. Minari is a beautiful family drama that celebrates the unique challenges and attributes of the immigrant experience.

Minari 2020's Minari is a Drama film that showcases a young boy's upbringing by Korean immigrants in the United States in the 80s. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film is a partial autobiography about his own experiences and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho, and Alan Kim as a family trying to make it in rural Arkansas. Release Date January 26, 2020 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Steven Yeun , Alan Kim , Noel Kate Cho , Will Patton Runtime 115

What Is 'Minari' About?

Set in the early 1980s, Minari focuses on a South Korean family that moves from California to a farm in Arkansas, where they seek to start a new business by making contact with local vendors in Dallas. Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) is a proud father who is determined to do things by his own rules, but his wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) is concerned about this huge change in their lives. Jacob begrudgingly at first enlists the help of an eccentric Korean War veteran Paul (Will Patton) to help run the farm and utilize his water divining skills. Amidst their challenges to be taken seriously as a legitimate business, Jacob and Monica worry about their son David (Alan Kim), who has a heart condition that needs monitoring. After the stresses of this new shift in their lives feels like it might tear the family apart, Monica's mother, Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for her performance) comes to live with them. Soon-ja still holds a reverence for the traditions of her home country, and tries to help her family keep these traditions alive despite being in a new country.

Minari is a great family drama because it explores all members of the family equally. Given the details about Chung’s own upbringing, it seems that he identifies most closely with the younger character of David. Much of the best moments in the film are those that capture the youthful exuberance of seeing the world from a child’s eyes. To David, everything feels larger than life and even the most pressing challenges feel like one extended adventure. However, the scenes of marital dispute between Jacob and Monica are handled with an equal amount of grace. While the two clearly have very different perspectives on what constitutes “success,” there’s an underlying level of respect and romance that is present even in their most critical arguments. It’s never forgotten that they chose to leave their home together, and are more or less forced to accommodate one another if they want to keep the family intact.

'Minari' Takes a Different Look at the "American Dream"

While it’s a phrase that sadly often brings to mind words of jingoistic nationalism, “the American dream” is explored to its fullest extent in Minari. David and Monica are not forced to give up their values to make a life for themselves on the farm. Yet being in a diverse country also allows the Yi family to open themselves up to new experiences that they wouldn’t have had otherwise. While convention would lead the audience to believe that Paul would be a racist or xenophobic impediment to the Yi’s sanctity, Patton plays a very accepting character who enjoys learning from his new Korean friends. There’s nothing more heroic or American than celebrating diversity.

Lee Isaac Chung Is a Versatile Filmmaker

It’s understandable why Chung was given a larger budget for Twisters, because Minari is an extraordinary visual achievement that shows the beauty of its “slice of life” approach. Although there’s a methodical, patient pacing to the film that may evoke comparisons to the works of Edward Yang or Wong Kar-Wai, there’s nothing about Minari that doesn’t feel specific to Chung’s individual experience. Chung clearly did not intend to make an all-consuming story about what every immigration narrative was like. Rather, he chose to celebrate his own with an extraordinary amount of specificity.

It may have seemed natural to follow up Minari with another slowly-paced drama but, Chung is a much more versatile filmmaker than some may have assumed. Before taking on Twisters, he handled The Mandalorian episode “The Convert,” a fascinating exploration of Imperial politics that stood out among the largely disappointing third season of the Star Wars spinoff show. Twisters and Minari may not seem like natural companion pieces, but they’re both the work of an auteur who seeks to leave his mark on stories that the audience thinks they already know.

