First Trailer for A24’s ‘Minari’ Reveals One of the Year’s Best Films

A24 has released the first trailer for the sweeping drama Minari, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film follows a Korean-American family that moves to a small Arkansas farm in the hopes of building their own American Dream. But when their loving yet somewhat surly grandmother moves in, challenges mount that put pressure on the stability of this struggling family unit.

I caught Minari at Sundance and absolutely loved it. It’s a warm, intimate family drama that also manages to be cinematic and incredibly striking. It’s based on Chung’s own life and experiences, and you can feel that specificity of humanity in his characters. The performances by all involved – Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton – are stunning, and I would not be surprised if this movie makes a big splash this awards season.

The trailer does a terrific job of showcasing the characters and story without revealing too much. And you get a nice taste of Lachlan Milne’s gorgeous cinematography.

Check out the Minari trailer below and click here to read Matt’s review from Sundance. A release date has not yet been set, but expect this one to be released sometime before Oscar eligibility closes in early February 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis for Minari: