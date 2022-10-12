If you're in the need of stories in the same vein as 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners', there's a lot out there for you.

After its shaky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 seemed like a massive misfire in the gaming community, but after several well-needed patches and the release of its awesome anime spin-off, Edgerunners, fans are finally returning to the world of Night City, looking to cause some mechanized chaos.

The genre of cyberpunk has slowly gained more traction over the years as our modern technology evolves, and fears of cybernetically enhanced humans don't seem so far-fetched anymore. The genre offers incredible visuals of the future and often delves deep into themes of the human mind. Known for its usually dystopian settings and morally ambiguous main characters, the cyberpunk genre offers a plethora of entertaining storytelling.

'Johnny Mnemonic' (1995)

Set in the cyber-filled "future" of 2021, Johnny Mnemonic follows data courier Johnny (Keanu Reeves), who must race against time to deliver a massive data package inside his head before it kills him. Oozing with a '90s aesthetic, this charming, long-forgotten, cyberpunk thriller is an engaging but often ridiculous journey into the cyber world.

The world of Cyberpunk takes a lot of influence from this underrated '90s sci-fi flick. Johnny shares many similarities with Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist, V, as both are doomed with a dangerous chip inside their brain and must fight against evil corporations and cybernetic killers to save themselves.

'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

When an amnesiac cyborg is reawakened, she sets out on a quest to discover who she truly is and what she was made for—taking her from the slums of Iron City to the luxurious sky city of Zalem.

Alitais an action-packed sci-fi thriller that leans heavily on CGI, creating a unique futuristic world full of menacing cyborgs. One big highlight of the film is the sport of Motorball, a fast-paced racing sport that cyborg gladiators play. For fans who want more cyborg action but less bloody chaos than Cyberpunk, then Alita is just for you.

'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' (2022)

The Blade Runner universe has loads of potential when it comes to storytelling. It was exciting to finally see a TV show spin-off of the beloved franchise. Black Lotus follows amnesiac Elle, a young woman in Los Angeles with incredible skills that must hunt down those from her past and discover her true identity.

Black Lotus captures the themes and overall tone of Blade Runner very well. Its animation can sometimes be clunky but presents some pretty impressive backgrounds and settings. The show has some tense, exciting action that makes it well worth watching, especially for cyberpunk fans.

'Upgrade' (2018)

Leigh Whannell's Upgrade tells the story of Grey (Logan Marshall-Green), a stay-at-home mechanic and self-professed technophobe who lives in a world full of technology in the near future. In the world of Upgrade, everything is controlled by technology, from self-driving cars to sentient A.I.

After a terrible car accident that kills his wife, Grey's life is turned completely upside down when he is soon healed by an eccentric inventor who places an experimental chip into Grey's body that gives him super strength and reflexes but is also corrupting his brain. Upgrade is an intense, original sci-fi film that everyone should check out.

'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

One of the most iconic animes of all time, Ghost in the Shell, is unlike any animated sci-fi film done before it. With many spin-offs and inspired works created after it, Ghost in the Shell remains one of the best. It's a profoundly psychological and thought-provoking film in the guise of an awesome futuristic sci-fi tale.

Following Major Motoko, a cyborg policewoman, who must track down a powerful hacker known as the Puppet Master. In her pursuit, the Major discovers what it is to be human, questioning the very reality she lives in and wondering if there's more for just a ghost in a shell.

Elysium (2013):

Neil Blomkamp (District 9) brings another awesome sci-fi thriller to the table with Elysium. Set in the future, where the elites of society have left Earth and now reside on a luxurious space station, the Elysium, while those too poor to afford it are stuck down on a hellish, poverty-stricken Earth.

All will change when the two worlds collide after a dying man down on Earth, Max (Matt Damon), surgically implants mechanical enhancements into his body that make him stronger and makes it his mission to gain access to the space station.

'Mr. Robot' (2015)

The highly acclaimed series, Mr. Robot, is one of the best series of the past decade. A little toned-down regarding the cyberpunk elements, Mr. Robot follows loner hacker Elliot (Rami Malek) as he tries to topple the greedy conglomerate E Corp while suffering severe depression and other mental issues.

With the setting being in the modern-day, there are no cybernetic enhancements or chromed-out mercenaries like in Edgerunners, but there are definitely cyberpunk themes littered throughout, such as cyber ware, corrupt capitalism, and identity.

'Hardcore Henry' (2015)

Hardcore Henry is a non-stop thrill ride of bloody violence and telepathic warlords. Set entirely in first person, being filmed on a GoPro, Hardcore Henry follows Henry, an amnesiac cyborg soldier who must save his wife from a crazed scientist bent on taking over the world with bio-engineered super soldiers.

It's an over-the-top, unapologetically entertaining action movie that steps on the gas immediately and never lets off it. Every scene is pure chaos that feels much more real through the first-person lens. Anyone who enjoyed the bombastic action of Edgerunners will surely love this.

'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Often thought-provoking and always entertaining, Blade Runner takes us to a near-distant world of the future where human-looking robots, known as Replicants, are used as cheap labor for humanity, but what happens when these machines gain sentience and go AWOL? That's where Blade Runner's come in, badass bounty hunters that take out rogue replicants.

The Blade Runner series has left its mark on the sci-fi genre since it first premiered. Pondering questions about A.I, consciousness, and the human condition and what it means. Like many great hard sci-fi, Blade Runner focuses more on the sociological effects of humanity in a future civilization and the inner psychological struggles of what it means to be human, as opposed to just relying on heavy special effects and cool-looking spaceships.

The 'Matrix' Series (1999-2003, 2021-)

He is the One. The always likable Keanu Reaves takes us on a mind-bending journey into the cyber world of the Matrix as a young computer hacker, Neo, who soon discovers everything he thought was real was nothing more than a devious lie crafted by an evil cyber intelligence. Neo soon discovers it is up to him to stop this evil threat and break free from the Matrix.

The iconic Matrix series blew people away when it first debuted. With its incredible special effects and poignant, oddly prophetic storyline about existence in virtual reality, the Matrix remains one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time.

