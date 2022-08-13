F-Boy Island recently wrapped up its second season, and the drama was off the charts. This season had a twist ending that fans have mixed feelings about, but the show was filled with shocking moments from the very start to the very end.

Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Jones, and Louise Barnard had to decide between 24 men, half of them were self-proclaimed “nice guys”, and the other half were “f-boys”. The three women spent 10 weeks getting to know these men and eliminating the ones they didn’t have a connection with. Ultimately, everyone was competing for $100,000, but who would receive the money was up in the air. The show had plenty of twists, but this list will be counting down the most shocking ones.

The Return of Peter

After being first eliminated last season, viewers were shocked when Peter Park came back to the island for another shot at love or money. Peter certainly shook up the house right away. Mia was immediately smitten with him and honed in on their connection for the first couple of episodes, which rubbed the other guys the wrong way.

Many were convinced that Peter was still an f-boy, and tried to warn Mia that he was just there for the money, but she kept him around, a choice which ended up earning both of them $50,000.

Casey’s Return

In another return from Season 1, Casey Johnson came back to compete and referred to himself as a “reformed f-boy”. Casey was a fan favorite from Season 1, and he almost won the whole thing. He was sent to "limbro" fairly early on in Season 1, but he made his way back to CJ (Celisa Franco) to try to get another shot at love.

Much to the disappointment of fans, CJ chose nice guy Jarred Evans at the end of the first season, so viewers were happy to see Casey back for Season 2. Tamaris immediately chose him for her team, and the “baby face assassin” made it to the end again.

Mikey D’s Girlfriend

It was no surprise when Mikey D (Michael Dakessian), was eliminated by Tamaris and revealed himself to be an f-boy. What was surprising to contestants and viewers, was that he had a girlfriend. He turned out to not be the only one, as Kyland Hewett-Newbill also had a girlfriend. Nikki Glaser chastised the men, asking if their girlfriends were okay with them being on a dating show.

Both men said that they were fine with it and just wanted their boyfriends to win the money. In the words of Nikki, “Girl, run.”

The Reveal of the F-Boys

About halfway through the season, Nikki revealed that the guessing game was over. All the men had to reveal who was an f-boy and who was a nice guy. Tamaris was fortunate to have a team comprised of all nice guys. Louise had a mix of both but was upset to find out that her main connection, Mercedes Knox came to the show as an f-boy.

Mia was unfortunate to have all f-boys on her team, even Peter, who swore he was there as a nice guy this time. The most shocking to viewers was Danny Louisa, who certainly had fans, as well as Mia, convinced he was a nice guy after he helped Mia when she had a panic attack.

The Return of Niko

Once the girls all picked their final two, they headed over to the "mansplain" where the eliminated men got a chance to reveal whatever information they had about the men in the finale. Tamaris had expressed in the previous episode how much she was missing Niko Pilalis and regretted not giving him another chance.

She was also having issues with her suitor, Tom Carnifax, as she felt he was too intense and emotional for her, and they wanted different things. During the mansplain, Tamaris ended up choosing to eliminate the romantic nice guy Tom and replace him with nice guy Niko. Tom didn't miss the opportunity for a dramatic moment and tossed his crown-shaped ring into the ocean to signify losing his queen.

The Final Twist

The most shocking twist of the season came in the final episode where it was revealed that the three women had another choice to make. Not only could they put their hands in the fate of an f-boy who could keep the full $100,000 for themselves, but the girls could also choose to keep the $100,000 for themselves, dumping both their suitors.

Louise chose f-boy Mercedes over nice guy Benedict Polizzi, and Mia had to choose between f-boys Danny and Peter, but she ultimately chose Peter. Both the men chose to split the money and pursue a relationship. When it came to Tamaris, she had two nice guys to choose from, so it seemed like it would be a happy ending no matter what. Instead of picking a suitor, she ended up deciding to keep all the money for herself. This decision upset some fans, who wanted to see her give one of the guys a chance, but Tamaris claimed she was an "f-girl" and chose herself. In the end, everybody-except for all the men who got dumped-got what they wanted.

