It seems there are few things in the wheelhouse of storytelling and visual entertainment that are as ensnaring and alluring as a great mind-bender. Many feature films have proven exactly this, with the likes of The Sixth Sense and Fight Club becoming renowned for their twisty tales that necessitate repeat viewings to be grasped in their entirety. While it is somewhat rare to see such a story transpire on the small screen, television entertainment is far from bereft of great head-scratching stories.

Ranging from cerebral sci-fis to dystopian disasters and, of course, the mayhem and mystique of murder mysteries, there have been many outstanding TV shows that have hooked the audience in and left them stunned as the scramble to make sense of how it all ended. With all of these series being astonishing triumphs in long-form visual storytelling, these shows represent the best mind-bogglers the medium has to offer.

10 'Mr. Robot' (2015–2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

Image via USA Network

One of the television sensations of the 2010s, Mr. Robot enchanted millions with its story of cybersecurity, corruption, and rebellion that commanded the audience’s attention from the first episode. Running for four seasons, it follows reclusive cyber-security engineer Elliot Anderson (Rami Malek) as his success moonlighting as a vigilante hacker sees him recruited by Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), an enigmatic hacktivist who wants to inspire anarchy by bringing down the corporation Elliot works for.

With its volatile narrative that immerses viewers in a story rich with abrupt twists, thematic complexity, and perplexing cyber-security elements, Mr. Robot is often as confounding as it is compelling. Revisiting the series allows for many of the more intricate and nuanced plot details to be fully absorbed while also giving fans an even greater appreciation of the complexity and scope of the story at large.