Chinese-born American filmmaker Nanfu Wang's latest documentary is a series called Mind Over Murder set to premiere on June 20. The HBO Max release takes place in Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1985 and follows the “Beatrice Six,” six people found guilty of the murder of Helen Wilson, an adored grandmother.

Movie watchers may recognize the filmmaker’s name from the documentary entitled Hooligan Sparrow, which was shortlisted in 2017 for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Like her previous works, Mind Over Murder looks to encapsulate the same entrancing cinematography that Wang’s fans have grown used to. The new documentary TV miniseries will follow the beginning, middle, and end of the murder trial – focusing on the story of the six convicts from the murder to the indictment, which culminates in the revelation of the wrongful conviction of the six individuals, despite all but one of them confessing to the crime. The six ex-convicts spent a combined total of 70 years behind bars before DNA evidence exonerated them in 2009.

Vox Media Studios will produce the six-part documentary and, according to the HBO press release, will include never-before-seen archive footage from the investigation. The documentary team will be shown conducting interviews with not only the six individuals now exonerated from the crime, but the family of the woman killed and the public servants who worked on the investigation.

Image via MacArthur Foundation

Wang, the winner of the Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Filmmaking, is not new to heavy topics in documentary, having created the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival called One Child Nation, the 2019 documentary that analyzes the repercussions of China’s one-child-policy, and 2021's In the Same Breath, a look into the difference between China’s and the USA’s response to the coronavirus. The documenter’s new series is a highly anticipated look into the fallacy of memory and the extent to which testimonies can be considered credible in criminal proceedings.

Wang works with executive producers Marc Smerling, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, and Mark W. Olsen, as well as some team members from HBO, to create a production about the murder and its consequences at the local theater. Drawn from the real court documents, the play becomes a controversial event for the townspeople. Nevertheless, the show goes on, and, through its production, the community of Beatrice, Nebraska laments together at the horror, unjustness, and cruelty of the saga. The play is a painful reminder of all that was lost but provides a new path for reckoning; the neighborly atmosphere comes back to the town once again and helps the townspeople to forgo the hostility set upon them from the outset of the murder.

Be sure to catch Wang's newest documentary Mind Over Murder when it premieres on HBO Max on June 20.