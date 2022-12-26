Crime thrillers have reached new heights in the last decade, making the same sort of innovations as elevated horror. Movies like Gone Girl and Knives Out have raised the bar with deeper themes and more theatrical cinematic experiences. With the increasing popularity of true-crime shows and society's interest in the psychological exploration of serial killers, it's no wonder the genre has taken to venturing in those directions as well. Mindcage, however, looks to have taken a more classic approach. The new crime mystery, starring Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, and John Malkovich, utilizes a very Silence of the Lambs formula, where the detectives seek aid from a convicted serial killer in trying to find a copycat. Directed by Mauro Borrelli (The Recall), Mindcage fills a very special place in the hearts of crime genre fans. The film also stars Robert Knepper, Neb Chupin, Jacob Grodnik, Chris Mullinax, Ritchie Montgomery, Nellie Scuitto, Aiden Turner, and Cassandra Gava.

Here's the official synopsis:

In this spellbinding thriller, detectives Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) and Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named The Artist (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artist's brilliant but twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat.

Written by Reggie Keyohara III (WarHunt) and directed by Mauro Borrelli, Mindcage is the third movie the duo has crafted together. Their other two projects together, The Recall (2017) and WarHunt (2022), did not get particularly great receptions. But the talented cast and the creative, visual storyline give Mindcage a fighting chance at redeeming the filmmakers behind it. For those who love a modern twist on a classic mystery, and those rooting for the underdog, here is how to watch Mindcage.

Is Mindcage In Movie Theaters?

Mindcage premiered in select theaters on December 16, 2022. The film is still playing in some theaters so you could still catch it on the big screen. You can use the following links to check for Mindcage showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Is Mindcage Available on Streaming or Digital?

Mindcage isn't available on any streaming service yet but you can get it on demand. The film was released on VOD the same day as in theaters and is available for rent and purchase on most major online video rental sites.

Watch the Mindcage Trailer

The trailer for Mindcage begins with a stormy fade-in of a church, where inside, viewers come up on an elaborate display of a decorated corpse. She is depicted as a golden angel, painted in a stone-like material and adorned with golden wings. Detective Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) recognizes the work, saying the details of an old case were never disclosed, and it is realized that a copycat killer is at large. The Artist (John Malkovich), a convicted serial killer, is the copycat's muse. The Artist's process in creating his "Masterpieces" is explained against scenes of more aesthetically exhibited victims, including a woman in a red dress with another set of golden wings. Detective Doyle tells Detective Kelly that she needs to win The Artist's trust in order to get his help with the case and reveals how The Artist killed his old partner and that the murderer is sitting on death row. The Artist agrees to help Kelly, but he insists that Kelly must work alone with the information The Artist gives her. Stakes become higher when he tells her that she will be the next piece in the copycat's oeuvre. The trailer is cast in dark, shadowy lenses and there are color motifs of blood-red and fiery gold. It portrays an intense film with biblical themes and a mystery that digs deeper than the surface.

When Is Mindcage Coming on Blu-ray?

For those who prefer their movies on physical media, Mindcage already has a Blu-ray release date set. The film will arrive on Blu-ray on January 24, 2023. You can now pre-order the Blu-ray for $21.99.

More Movies Like Mindcage That You Can Watch Now

The crime thriller is a trending genre, and it seems fans can't get enough of it. For viewers who want more, here are a few movies to watch now that are along the same lines as Mindcage:

Silence of the Lambs (1991): This is a classic, and often overlaps with the horror genre. Silence of the Lambs introduces us to Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, as she tries to catch a serial killer dubbed Buffalo Bill, who skins his female victims. She enlists the aid of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, played by the esteemed Anthony Hopkins, who is not only a cannibalistic serial killer but also an ingenious psychiatrist. This film sparked the inspiration for many crime mysteries to come, and Mindcage most certainly got its inspiration from here. Silence of the Lambs is available to stream on Prime Video.

Gone Girl (2014): Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl is a psychological drama following Ben Affleck's character, Nick Dunne, as he searches for his missing wife, Amy Dunne, played by Pike. In this mystery drama, the husband is the prime suspect, but his wife's disappearance is not so clear-cut. The whole thing is a game, and who comes out as the winner is subjective. It's a doozy of a film, with shocking but fathomable twists. Based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, Gone Girl, like Mindcage, is a race against the clock, although a slow and steady one, that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

Se7en (1995): David Fincher's Se7en is a crime thriller that both derived inspiration from the likes of SIlence of the Lambs and influenced other thrillers to follow. Detectives William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and David Mills (Brad Pitt) are trying to stop a serial killer with a biblical influence before he can complete his murderous masterpiece. It's a dark and gritty film with loads of action and is widely considered to be the gold standard for neo-noir crime thrillers.

