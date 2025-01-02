Netflix has long been known as one of the top streaming services dedicated to giving true-crime fans the content they thirst for. While documentaries and docuseries are the platform’s bread and butter when it comes to the genre, it broke the mold for how these stories can be told with its two-season-running drama, Mindhunter. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, the Joe Penhall-created production was based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s 1995 book of the same name and pulled back the curtain on how the serial-killer-hunting squad of the FBI was founded. Over two seasons, audiences rode along with Groff’s Holden Ford and McCallany’s Bill Tench as they got up close and personal with some of the most prolific serial killers in the history of the United States. Behind a multitude of the episodes was David Fincher, who joined the project as a showrunner, director, and executive producer, marking one of the filmmaker’s elusive crossovers from feature-length to episodic productions.

Fincher has been rather busy as of late, delivering 4K remastered physical drops of his most beloved pieces of content with Zodiac, Fight Club, and others on the way. During a recent conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Fincher addressed the hopeful possibility that Mindhunter would eventually receive special treatment with both seasons ending up in an at-home collection near you. Admitting that he’s just as much of a fan of media that you can hold as the rest of us, Fincher said:

“I like physical media, but I really like on-demand. I love liner notes, and I kind of prefer laser discs to anything just because I’m old and I remember what LPs used to be like. I do like the act of holding them.”

At the same time, he understands that the trading of physical goods isn’t what made Netflix the success it’s becoming, adding:

“But I can't imagine there's any interest in the business plan from Netflix to make packaged goods out of the stuff that I've made for them because their whole thing is that mainline that connects your eyeballs to their servers. So, yeah, I doubt it, but I'm with you. I do like having a disc.”

The Future of ‘Mindhunter’

Close

With Fincher’s words, it certainly doesn’t sound like audiences should get their hopes up for a Mindhunter physical drop. But, it’s all par for the course when it comes to being a fan of the gone-too-soon series. The second season came out more than half a decade ago in 2019 and some of us (fools) are still hoping, praying, and wishing that a third set of episodes will pick up where we left off. Fincher, Netflix, and others have made it abundantly clear over the last five years that there will be absolutely no more Mindhunter, and yet, we will forever long after the continuation of one of the greatest true-crime dramas to ever grace our screens.

Mindhunter is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for more from Nemiroff's conversation with Fincher.

Your changes have been saved Mindhunter In the late 1970s, two FBI agents broaden the realm of criminal science by investigating the psychology behind murder and end up getting too close to real-life monsters. Release Date October 13, 2017 Finale Year November 30, 2018 Cast Jonathan Groff , Holt McCallany , Hannah Gross , Cotter Smith , Anna Torv , Stacey Roca , Cameron Britton , Michael Cerveris , Joe Tuttle , Lauren Glazier Seasons 2 Story By Joshua Donen, Josh Douglas, Mark Olshaker, Courtenay Miles Writers Joe Penhall Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors David Fincher Showrunner Joe Penhall Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX