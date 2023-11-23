The Big Picture David Fincher's crime drama series Mindhunter is the greatest product of his relationship with Netflix, closer in tone to his films than other crime dramas.

David Fincher changed television forever in 2013 when he helped bring the first season of House of Cards to Netflix. Although the notion of a prestigious drama series made directly for a streaming service seemed preposterous at the time, the success of House of Cards helped transform Netflix into the powerful studio that it is today. Although Fincher has used his relationship with Netflix to create risky film projects like Mank and The Killer, his crime drama series Mindhunter remains the greatest product of his relationship with the streamer. Mindhunter felt closer in tone to Fincher’s films Se7en and Zodiac than it did to any other procedural crime films. Although Fincher has confirmed that a third season of Midnhunter will never happen due to low viewership, the details revealed about his intended plans make it even more disappointing that the show will not continue.

‘Mindhunter’ Was Based on FBI Agent John E. Douglas

Mindhunter was based on the non-fictional novel Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas, an FBI profiler who coined the term “serial killer.” Douglas’ novel explored how he used breakthrough profiling techniques to understand criminal psychology; in his experience, Douglas interviewed such prolific serial killers as David Carpenter, Edmund Kemper, Robert Hansen, and Larry Gene Bell. Douglas’ research in the 1970s inspired characters like Jack Crawford and Will Graham in Thomas Harris’ novels Red Dragon and Silence of the Lambs. Mindhunter’s publication predated the popularity of fictional serial killers in many films and television shows.

Fincher’s Mindhunter series follows the FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), a fictional character based on Douglas. After a traumatic incident involving a hostage situation, Holden commits himself to understanding why criminals act the way that they do. He joins forces with FBI Agent Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) in order to launch a research project that identifies recurring traits within serial killers. As Holden and Tench continue their research, their expertise is called upon by police departments across the country in order to solve particularly difficult cases. Similar to Douglas himself, Holden and Tench encounter famous serial killers such as Montie Rissell (Sam Strike), Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson), Richard Speck (Jack Erdie), David Berkowitz (Oliver Cooper), William Pierce Jr. (Michael Filipowich), Elmer Wayne Henley Jr. (Robert Aramayo), and Charles Manson (Damon Herriman).

‘Mindhunter’ Didn’t Get a Chance to Wrap Up Its Story

Much of the disappointment over Mindhunter’s cancellation was due to the unconcluded story arcs. After conducting a series of interviews with the serial killer Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Holden fears that he has too much in common with the subjects that he is interviewing. After a serious breakdown, Holden and Tench travel to Atlanta to investigate a series of child murders. Although they are successful in convicting Wayne Williams (Christopher Livingston) of two adult murders, he is never tried for the murders of over two dozen children. The serial killer Dennis Radar (Sonny Valicenti), also known as the “BTK Killer,” is teased throughout the first two seasons, but never crosses paths with Tench or Holden. A post-credit scene in the second season with BTK suggested that he would become a more prominent character in the third season.

Although interviewing these killers is stressful enough, Tench also has to deal with a stressful situation at home. He is informed by his wife Nancy (Stacey Roca) that their son, Brian (Zachary Scott Ross), was involved in the murder of a toddler. Although he refuses to believe that Brian has malicious intentions, Tench begins to notice that his son shares some characteristics with the killers that he has interviewed. Although Tench is relieved by the conclusion of the Atlanta investigation, he is shocked when he arrives home and finds that Nancy has left him. The insight that Mindhunter had into its characters’ personal lives distinguished it in comparison to other crime drama shows, and made a third season seem even more exciting. While Netflix shows like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ultimately fail their victims, Mindhunter was able to treat its subject with the respect that was warranted.

‘Mindhunter’ Season 3 Would Have Gone to Hollywood

Although Fincher directed many episodes of Mindhunter, the series also employed directors such as Andrew Dominik, who has also helmed such films as The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Blonde. According to Dominik, a third season of Mindhunter would have sent Tench and Holden to Hollywood as their profiling techniques gained more public traction. The season would have included appearances by Jonathan Demme and Michael Mann, showing the development of their films Silence of the Lambs and Manhunter, respectively. Dominik said that it was “the season everyone was really waiting for,” as Tench and Holden were able to “get out of the basement and start."

Showing how serial killers were interpreted by popular culture would have certainly been an interesting way for Fincher to continue some of the themes that are relevant in his films. Fight Club explores how violence appeals to lonely people, and seeing Mindhunter examine why serial killers became so popular in films and television may have touched on similar ideas. Getting to see how classics such as Silence of the Lambs and Manhunter were created would have also been fascinating, as it wouldn’t be the first time that Fincher has examined the making of a famous film. His 2020 film Mank explored how the relationship between regressive political parties and Old Hollywood inspired the creation of Orson Welles’ all-time classic Citizen Kane, and Mindhunter Season 3 could have featured Holden and Tench meeting Hollywood celebrities.

Although Mindhunter Season 3 remains an improbability, there’s always hope that Fincher’s four-year deal with Netflix will eventually result in a continuation. Fincher is currently planning another feature film with Netflix, but perhaps he will eventually find time to return to the television landscape that he helped change forever. A third season of Mindhunter that allows Fincher to analyze the crime genre itself would be a great way for him to analyze his past work and bring one of Netflix’s greatest shows to a satisfying conclusion.

