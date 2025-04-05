More than any other film genre, action movies are given a distinct liberty that allows them to find success without having to care about an in-depth or intelligent story. With more focus placed upon the massive visual effects and overall spectacle of its action and setpieces, more audiences are willing to forgive and ignore moronic and mindless aspects of the plot. This doesn't mean that intelligent action films don't exist — Heat and The Bourne Identity are perfect examples — but it's not a necessary factor to find success as an action movie.