Katy Keene star Camille Hyde is set to star in the psychological thriller Mindwash alongside Chicago Med’s Ben Edlin. The film is written, directed and produced by Beatrice Brigitte, making it the Gotham actress’ directorial feature debut.

Mindwash follows motivational speaker Billy Seldom (Edlin) who is on the cusp of becoming a global sensation when a catastrophic event hits the world. The speaker – known for his slogan “Think for Yourself” – spirals into self-destruction as his co-dependent relationship with his girlfriend Natalie (Hyde) takes a hit, per Variety. The thriller’s logline reads: “Billy tries to find his place in a world now spiraling out of control and exemplifying the lack of individual thinking. Now, he must ask himself if he really ‘thinks for himself.’

An accompanying first look at Mindwash features a clip of Edlin acting as the intense motivational speaker, addressing the camera in what appears to be a dark and empty theater. He addresses his audience, asking them to remember the last time they genuinely thought for themselves.

Image via Spectrum

RELATED: Ashleigh Murray on Making the Move from 'Riverdale' to 'Katy Keene'

Along with Edlin and Hyde, the cast for Mindwash includes Samantha Walker (American Zombieland) as Billy’s mother, John Van Ness as Billy’s father as well as Brigitte also acting as Chloe. Freya Saxon, Nicole Berndt and Franco Valobra are also credited with roles. Mindwash is produced by Brigitte as well as Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained) and Kazy Tauginas (The Equalizer 2). The film also includes a soundtrack by composer Wynne Bennett (Space Jam: A New Legacy) with Orlando Briones (Bully) acting as the director of photography. Executive producers are Charles Reimer and Isabella Reimer.

Brigitte said about the making of the thriller and her directorial debut: “Mindwash in itself has been an incredible experience from beginning to end. Each cast and crew member is equally pivotal in creating what became not only a feature film, but a work of art and a chilling love letter to society and the human race.”

In addition to portraying Alexandra Cabot in Katy Keene, Hyde’s most well-known character has also appeared in two episodes of Riverdale. The actress also recently appeared reprising her All American role Thea Mays in the new CW spinoff series All American: Homecoming. Her filmography includes appearances in shows like The Good Doctor, Immoral Compass, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Betch and Heathers as well as a role in the film The Wedding Year.

Edlin most recently appeared in two episodes of L.A.’s Finest. He is also playing Alan in the upcoming film Circle as well as a role in the television series Department of One, which is still in post-production.

Check out the newly released Mindwash clip below.