Uzma Jalaluddin’s romantic comedy Hana Khan Carries On will be adapted by Mindy Kaling's production company Kaling International and Amazon Studios, according to Variety. The novel, which came out earlier this year, puts a Muslim spin on the premise behind Ernst Lubitsch's The Shop Around the Corner and Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail.

Jalaluddin's debut novel, Ayesha at Last, is a Pride and Prejudice retelling set within the close-knit Toronto Muslim community, and similarly, Hana Khan Carries On is set in the Golden Crescent neighborhood of Toronto, where Hana's family owns a restaurant called Three Sisters. The novel follows two competing Halal shops, but the catch is that Hana and the owner of the other restaurant, Aydin, have an instant romantic connection.

In addition to writing novels, influenced by her life in Toronto, Jalaluddin also writes a culture and parenting column for the Toronto Star called “Samosas and Maple Syrup.”

Sahar Jahani, best known for her work on 13 Reasons Why and Ramy has been brought on to adapt the novel, with Kaling and Jessica Kumai Scott set to produce via Kaling International.

Most notably known for her work in The Office, Kaling has had a busy career as an actress, writer, and producer over the past few years. She created and starred in the series The Mindy Project, wrote and starred in the feature film Late Night, and acts as the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix's popular series, Never Have I Ever. She is currently in production for the first season of her series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and HBO Max's animated Scooby-Doo prequel comedy starring Kaling as the eponymous Velma.

Amazon Studios' adaptation of Hana Khan Carries On is still in the early stages, and no cast or release date has been attached to the project yet.

