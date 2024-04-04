The Big Picture Mindy Kaling's new show Murray Hill will follow ambitious twenty-somethings chasing professional success and personal happiness in Manhattan.

Kaling's fruitful relationship with Hulu continues; the streamer won the bidding process for Murray Hill, giving her a script-to-series commitment.

While working on various projects, Kaling is set to executive produce Murray Hill alongside Howard Klein, with no release date announced yet.

Mindy Kaling is headed back to Hulu. The streamer, which rescued her sitcom The Mindy Project from cancelation in 2015, has acquired Kaling's latest project, Murray Hill. Deadline reports that there was a competitive bidding process for the single-camera sitcom, which Hulu won, giving Kaling a script-to-series commitment. It will be Kaling's first solo creation since The Mindy Project, which she also starred in.

Murray Hill is described as an ensemble sitcom that follows five workaholic twenty-somethings in the titular glamorous neighborhood on Manhattan's east side. The quintet will strive for professional success...and personal happiness, too, if they can fit it in. None of the leads have yet been cast. Although Kaling has an overall deal with Warner Bros, this project was split off; however, Warner Bros will still produce the series. Kaling has had a fruitful relationship with Hulu; when The Mindy Project was canceled by Fox after three seasons, the then-nascent streamer, buoyed by solid viewership of the sitcom on its service, picked it up. The series continued on Hulu for three more seasons before concluding in 2017.

What Else Is Mindy Kaling Working On?

After breaking out with The Office and going on to star in a number of projects, Kaling currently has a number of irons in the fire. Her semi-autobiographical dramedy series, Never Have I Ever, wrapped up last year with its fourth season. She is producing an as-yet untitled series for Netflix loosely inspired by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss; it is slated to star Kate Hudson, and is currently filming. Her Max sex comedy series, The Sex Life of College Girls, has been renewed for a third season, as well, which will debut later this year. She also produces the much-talked-about animated series Velma for Max, which reimagines the Scooby-Doo mythos in a more adult fashion; Kaling also voices the title character. She is also attached to write Legally Blonde 3 with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Dan Goor. She currently recurs on Apple's The Morning Show as rival anchor Audra Khatri, and lends her voice to Pixar's animated series Monsters at Work.

Kaling will executive produce Murray Hill via her Kaling International shingle, alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein (The Office). Kaling International’s Jessica Kumai Scott will co-executive produce.

Murray Hill has been picked up by Hulu; no release date for the series has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's Late Night interview with Kaling and Emma Thompson below.