“Why change anything when the classics all still work, right?” the titular bespectacled heroine quips in the hilarious first trailer of the upcoming HBO Max series Velma which also takes a dig at the internet trolls complaining about the character being voiced by South-Asian actor Mindy Kaling. At the recent New York Comic-Con, Insider reports, the actor responded to the backlash revealing that she’s “constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media.”

Along with Kaling HBO Max’s next Scooby Doo offering has a diverse cast featuring Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton as Fred with a slew of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Cherry Jones, and more. The series is billed as an “adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley.” Speaking of the titular character Kaling revealed growing up she always identified with Velma. Further explaining, "She was so cute, but not like traditionally hot — super smart, super thick glasses, questionable haircut. I just love the series and I feel so honored to do the voice."

Velma has always been the underdog and under-appreciated brain of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. Over the years, her presence of mind and cynic approach coupled with the gang’s efforts helped get most of the mysteries solved. As such, it is exciting to see her get her due in her origin story. When inquired about the backlash the series is facing for her casting the Office alum revealed that she thinks the characters are iconic, “but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred.” Adding "So, I was a little bit surprised, and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her." However, Velma isn’t the first project to see such backlash, recently, Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid faced similar backlash. Nonetheless, modern times need modern interpretations, and fans of these characters are always eager to see a new take.

During the conversation, the showrunner Charlie Grandy, also explained the big reason for fan-favorite Scooby-Doo’s absence from the show. He revealed that when they were thinking about adapting the series and wanted to be respectful. Further reasoning that they “didn't want to just kind of take these beloved characters and put them in outrageous or gross situations and say, 'Isn't it crazy you did that to Velma?'" Adding, "We couldn't get a take on it that was like, 'How do we kind of do this in a fun, modern way?' That felt like what made it a kid show was, Scooby-Doo." Along with the creative reasoning, the creators were also made aware by Warner Brothers Animation that they didn't have permission to use the dog.

Velma premieres on HBO Max sometime in 2023. You can check out the trailer below: