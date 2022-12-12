Mindy Kaling is an unsung hero of comedy. She deserves all the recognition that comes to her, especially with the waves she's made as an actor, writer and producer over the years. Her career started two decades ago, and with so much traction and influence in the industry, the sky is the limit for Kaling.

RELATED: Top 7 Kelly Kapoor Moments of Drama from 'The Office'

Before getting in front of the camera, Mindy Kaling was an intern on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. This experience helped her build a writing portfolio while simultaneously building a stand-up comedy career. Currently, fans of her work can watch The Sex Lives of College Girlson HBO Max, but for those that have already binged it - checking out all of Kaling's work may help them decide what to watch next.

7/7 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

When Mindy Kaling joined The Office, she was only 24. Besides, she was the only female writer in a staff of eight people. During her tenure as a staff writer and one of the cast (she was the hilarious Kelly Kapoor,) she wrote some of the funniest episodes of the show. Considering how loved and appreciated The Office is, achieving what she has is no small feat.

Kaling wrote 26 episodes of The Office, among which are two of the highest-rated ones - season 6, episode 4 "Niagara: Part 1" and season 6, episode 5 "Niagara: Part 2." These two episodes revolve around the main characters Jim and Pam and their wedding day in Niagara Falls.

6/7 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (2021 -)

Image Via HBO Max

Currently running The Sex Lives of College Girls is a show about - well, exactly what the title says. Although it can be pretty heartwarming, the show is rather more hilarious. It also includes some memorable characters, namely, Bela Malhotra, who seemed to have been modeled by Kaling herself.

RELATED: 10 Best TV Comedy Duos Of 2022

In this charming series about the adventures and mischief of four college friends lies a lot more than just laughs. It's also about romance, friendship, being true to oneself, and learning the secrets of life that often hide in plain sight. If anyone finds the girl who plays Kimberly familiar, that's because she's Timothée Chalamet's older sister, Pauline Chalamet.

5/7 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' (2019)

Four Weddings and a Funeral came out as a TV miniseries in 2019, and it's a series adaptation of the 1994 movie of the same name (which stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell). The story follows Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel) and her three friends Ainsley, Craig and Duffy as they meet again in London to attend a wedding.

Anyone who loved the movie originally will enjoy watching this TV adaptation; the one thing that could differentiate it from the film is that its jokes and premise are set in modern times, which have slightly different humor and ideas of romance on film. Mindy Kaling co-wrote the first two episodes, but she was the executive producer on the show and was a massive part of it.

4/7 'The Mindy Project' (2012 - 2017)

The long-running sitcom/romantic comedy The Mindy Project lasted for five years, and it was a hit from the very start. It follows a New York-based OB/GYN Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) as she tries to tackle her professional life and include romance and other plans into it. This series garnered strong praise and gathered a pretty stellar comedic cast - Ike Barinholtz, Anders Holm, Fortune Feimster, Adam Pally, and Beth Grant, to name a few.

RELATED: From 'Love Life' to 'The Mindy Project': The Best Rom-Com TV Shows, Ranked

Mindy Kaling created the series about a woman of Indian heritage and based some parts of it on real life (for example, her mother was an OB/GYN). For viewers interested in Kaling's work, starting with this (basically self-titled) project is the best way to jump into her fabulous world. Dr. Lahiri is incredibly stylish, independent, and witty - a good role model for many young girls.

3/7 'Champions' (2018)

Coming out from The Mindy Project, Kaling co-wrote and starred in a short-lived comedy named Champions. She worked on this series with her former co-star Anders Holm, who plays the main character in this show. Champions is about Vince, a small gym owner, and a pretty notorious womanizer; one day, a woman he was with appears with a teenage boy and tells Vince that's his son.

The story shows the difficulties of facing the truth about life, growing up while already being a responsible adult, and forging lasting connections. Although the story wasn't bad, it was never picked up for season 2; it's possible that the numerous mixed reviews had a lot to do with it. Still, for anyone interested - there are only ten episodes, so binging it won't be hard.

2/7 'Late Night' (2019)

Image via Amazon Studios

The only feature film on the list, Late Night stars Kaling and the fantastic Emma Thompson as the main characters. In this charming film, Emma Thompson stars as Katherine, an ambitious and hard-working late-night show host. Her biggest ambition is to keep her show from getting canceled, but her private life suffers because of those goals.

RELATED: 10 Essential Emma Thompson Performances From 'Late Night' to 'Sense and Sensibility'

Kaling plays Molly, the newly introduced staff writer among a group of men. Her relationship with Katherine fluctuates, but the main goal is to write funnier and cleverer jokes that would keep Katherine on air. Knowing Kaling was an intern at Conan O'Brien's show, and the only female staff writer during The Office, she likely wrote in some of her old experiences as an ambitious writer there. Despite a mild reception from the audiences, the movie has a fresh 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is worth the watch.

1/7 'Never Have I Ever' (2020 - 2023)

Never Have I Ever is Kaling's most heartwarming comedy about family, growing up, and navigating relationships in high school. She said that a lot of the series had been based on her real-life high school experiences, but she also did her best to give it her fabulous trademark - excellent jokes. In the series, the main character is Devi Vishwakumar, whose internal monologue is narrated by John McEnroe. Yes, the tennis legend John McEnroe.

As Devi struggles to be a teenager and keep a good relationship with her mother and tradition-oriented grandmother, she also does her best to be a good friend and satisfy her own needs. This show has it all - the laughter, the tears, the relatability. Too bad it's ending after season four airs on Netflix next year.

NEXT: 8 Fictional Best Friends Who Are Actually Real-Life BFFs