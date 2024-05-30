The Big Picture Netflix and Mojang Studios are teaming up for a CG-animated series based on Minecraft with fresh characters and visuals.

WildBrain, known for hits like Sonic Prime, is behind the animation, promising a visual treat for fans.

Minecraft is also getting a big-budget movie in 2025.

Netflix and Mojang Studios just dropped a bombshell that's about to rock the blocky world of Minecraft. They're teaming up to create a CG-animated series based on the legendary game, and it’s set to debut exclusively on Netflix. This announcement is part of Minecraft’s epic 15-year anniversary celebration, which honors all the unforgettable adventures and stories players have crafted over the years.

The animated series will be about a whole new story with fresh characters, ready to show the Minecraft universe in a way we've never seen before. And who’s behind this visual spectacle? None other than WildBrain, the animation wizards responsible for hits like Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego. With their track record, this Minecraft series is bound to be a visual treat.

Minecraft isn’t just the best-selling game of all time with over 300 million copies sold — it’s a cultural juggernaut that spans generations. From epic gameplay and live events to an array of consumer products, Minecraft has built a world where everyone’s invited. Now, it’s expanding even further into visual storytelling, and we couldn’t be more hyped.

More Minecraft Adventures on the Horizon

But wait, there's more! The animated series is just the tip of the diamond sword. 2025 is set to bring us a full-blown Minecraft movie, with the charge being led by Jason Momoa. Yep, Aquaman himself is diving into the Minecraft universe. Announced in April 2022, this project has been slowly unveiling its star-studded cast.

Momoa’s been busy, juggling roles in the DCEU and last summer’s Fast X. While his exact role in the Minecraft movie is still under wraps, the film’s cast keeps getting better. In November 2023, Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) were added to the roster. Brooks is set to play a character named Dawn, while Hansen will portray Henry. Adding to the excitement, December 2023 brought news that Emma Myers (Wednesday) had joined the cast.

And if that wasn't enough, January 2024 rolled in with the announcement that Jack Black is hopping on board, playing Steve, the game's most recognizable avatar, but nothing’s confirmed yet. Plot details are as scarce as diamonds in a lava pit, with multiple versions of the story floating around over the years. Early drafts hinted at themes of digital agency and epic quests involving teenage adventurers facing off against an Ender Dragon. Whether these elements will make it into the final cut is anyone’s guess.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on the expansion of the Minecraft world.