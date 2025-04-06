The domestic box office exploded this weekend thanks to A Minecraft Movie, which vastly exceeded expectations in its debut. Not only did it deliver the biggest-ever opening for a video game adaptation, beating the record set by The Super Mario Bros. Movie a couple of years ago, it also challenged Barbie’s $162 million debut to enter the all-time top five for Warner Bros. The studio has had a difficult 2025, with films such as Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights under-performing, but A Minecraft Movie’s blockbuster performance more than makes up for those failures. Directed by Jared Hess, the movie features Jack Black and Jason Momoa in the lead roles.

A Minecraft Movie was produced on a reported budget of $150 million, which it recovered this weekend with a stunning $157 million haul. It also out-performed past W.B. hits such as The Batman and Suicide Squad, and fell marginally short of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises’ opening weekend hauls. Despite mixed reviews — the film holds a “rotten” 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — A Minecraft Movie is playing like gangbusters in cinemas. It holds an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, having earned a solid B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

With A Minecraft Movie over-performing, other studios wisely chose to sit this weekend out. But Fathom Events provided some crucial counter-programming with The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2, which took the number three spot with an estimated $7 million debut. This is noticeably lower than the $11 million that Last Supper - Part 1 earned in its debut a week ago. The first installment has earned around $17 million so far, and the stage is now set for Last Supper - Part 3 to break out over the Easter weekend. The Chosen television series, which began rolling out episodes theatrically in 2021, is all set to hit the $100 million mark in combined revenue.

Holdover Released Claimed the Remaining Spots on the Top Five List