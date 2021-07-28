Minecrafters are heading to the End in Minecraft Dungeons' Echoing Void update, making it the fourth and last DLC to be released. First showcased at Minecraft Live in 2020, it is available in the season pass and releases July 28.

New content in this update includes of course the new region of the End. This DLC mostly takes place in the Other Dimensions Tab where players could previously find the Nether-centered DLC Flames of the Nether. Besides a new area players can expect new items and missions. These new items include artifacts, gears, enchantments, and consumables. These new missions will take place in old environments as well as new ones added with the update. These new areas include The Stronghold, End Wilds, and lastly the Broken Citadel.

A large number of new mobs were added with this DLC. This includes mobs veterans will recognize from the core game such as Shulkers, Silverfish, and Endermite. New mobs to the series include the Blastling, an Enderman with glowing limbs capable of shooting energy. Also new is the Snarling which is an Enderman that behaves like a spider, launching sticky goo to trap the player. The last new regular mob introduced is the Watchling, an Enderman with thicker limbs and eyes all over its body. A new miniboss is also present in the Echoing Void called the Endersent. This giant Enderman features a longer forehead and hammer-like hands with which it will attempt to smash the players. It also has an Eye of Ender embedded in its chest which can open a portal to the End. And of course, no new region is complete without a boss. The Echoing Void is home to the Vengeful Heart of Ender, which appears as a tower of ominous heads.

As the last DLC in the season pass and with no confirmation of a second season pass, this may be the last content that fans of Minecraft Dungeons can expect. The season pass is available for $19.99 and includes the Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, Howling Peaks, and Echoing Void DLCs. You can check out the trailer for the Echoing Voids below.

