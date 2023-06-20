Warner Bros.' highly anticipated live-action Minecraft film, based on the popular video game series of the same name, is slated to begin filming on Aug. 7, 2023, according to a report from Production List. This gives the film plenty of wiggle room prior to its scheduled release date of April 4, 2025.

While details remain slim, Production List reports that Minecraft will begin filming in New Zealand, though the length of the shoot remains unclear. Also unclear are any of the major plot points of the film, though a logline from Warner Bros. states, "The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld." The film will star Jason Momoa in the lead role. The actor is no stranger to Warner Bros., having collaborated with the studio for his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, and he also had a part in Warner Bros.' sci-fi epic Dune in 2021. Momoa will be joined in Minecraft by Matt Berry, known for his work on What We Do in the Shadows. Neither of the roles for Momoa or Berry have been revealed yet.

The film will be based on the popular video game franchise from Swedish studio, Mojang, which allows users to build a blocky, three-dimensional world while also crafting items, collaborating with other players, and fending off enemies. Minecraft will be directed by Jared Hess, known for helming the films Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. The film, which comes from Vertigo, Legendary, and Mojang, will be produced by Roy Lee and Dune's Mary Parent, alongside Jon Berg, Cale Boyter, Mojang's Lydia Winters and Vu Bui, and the late Jill Messick. Momoa will also produce via his On the Roam banner. Executive producers include Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts.

A Minecraft Film Has Been in the Works for Years

The road to the big screen has been a long one for Minecraft. The wheels began turning in 2014 when Shawn Levy was hired to direct an adaptation with an aimed 2018 release date. However, Levy eventually dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, and was replaced by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney, with Steve Carell in talks to star.

However, McElhenney would also leave the project amidst reports that the studio's vision for the film had changed. Yet another director would be found in Peter Sollett, who helmed Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. Sollett would also eventually part ways, though, and Warner Bros. would finally tap Hess to direct after a series of release date pushbacks and trouble getting an actor attached to the film. Hess will direct from a script by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer.

Minecraft is slated to arrive in theaters on April 4, 2025.