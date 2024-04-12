The Big Picture Jason Momoa wraps filming for the highly anticipated Minecraft movie, set for an April 4, 2025, release date.

The star-studded cast includes Jack Black, Kate McKinnon, and more, with Jared Hess directing this live-action adaptation.

Adapting the non-linear, creative world of Minecraft into a blockbuster film poses challenges, but the hype is still high.

Mere days after the release of Fallout, which is being hailed as a remarkable video game adaption on par with The Last of Us, another highly anticipated gaming-related project has completed production. Jason Momoa took to his personal Instagram to announce that the upcoming Minecraft movie has wrapped filming with a photo of him and several other cast and crew members. Momoa described it as an “unbelievable movie experience and one of the greatest times of my life.”

The Minecraft movie is currently scheduled for an April 4, 2025, release date with several big names attached to star alongside Momoa, such as Jack Black, Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, and more. Adapting something non-linear such as Minecraft compared to The Last of Us or Fallout has its own complex set of challenges, but the hype to see Minecraft in live-action is still off the charts nonetheless.

What Do We Know About the Live-Action ‘Minecraft’ Movie?

Image via Mojang

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney was originally attached to the project years ago before he left and was replaced by Peter Sollett. The film was believed to be at a stall until Warner Bros. came out of nowhere in April 2023 and officially announced a 2025 release date. Momoa was the first name reported to star in the film but has since been joined by several others, including the aforementioned stars and Emma Myers, Jemaine Clement, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Little is known about the Minecraft movie's plot at this time. However, taking an entirely textured and blocky world more focused on creation than a compelling narrative and adapting it into a live-action blockbuster film with such a star-studded cast will almost certainly deliver entertainment, if nothing else.

Momoa's recent run of films in 2023 with Fast X and Aquaman and The Last Kingdom may not be the most critically acclaimed projects, but Momoa brings an undeniable charm that acts as a redeeming quality. Whether the Minecraft movie stands out as one of the best projects of 2025 remains to be seen, but with cast members such as Momoa, Black, and Coolidge involved, there's cause for optimism. Director Jared Hess' last feature film was 2015's Masterminds (Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson), which currently sits at 34% critics score and 35% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — undesirable to say the least. The live-action Minecraft movie could be his chance to break out and show Hollywood he deserves more high-profile projects.

The Minecraft movie is slated for release on April 4, 2025. Jack Black's most recent film, Kung Fu Panda 4, is currently playing in theaters now.