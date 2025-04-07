A Minecraft Movie took a colossal step for video game adaptations this weekend en route to one of the biggest box office openings of all time. Jack Black’s latest video game movie with Jason Momoa opened with a colossal $157 million at the domestic box office and another $144 million from international markets, giving it a worldwide total of $301 million. This $157 million domestically is more than the entire domestic box office haul of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which exited theaters in 2020 after collecting $146 million. Sonic also added $156 million from international markets to push its global total to $302 million, only $1 million ahead of A Minecraft Movie. Minecraft will move past Sonic’s overall global total when the numbers for Monday, April 7 come in.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie isn’t the only video game adaptation to fall at Minecraft’s diamond sword. Minecraft’s $151 million opening is more than that of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which scored $146 million during its debut. This makes A Minecraft Movie’s domestic opening weekend total the highest of any video game adaptation ever. Only time will tell, though, if A Minecraft Movie will reach the same heights as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which concluded its theatrical run with $574 million domestically and $784 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.35 billion. Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Mario movie became not only the highest-grossing video game movie ever but also the third-highest-grossing animated movie ever at the domestic box office and the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023 behind Barbie.

Who Stars in ‘A Minecraft Movie’?

Jason Momoa and Jack Black star in the lead roles of Garrett and Steve in A Minecraft Movie, and both have had profound box office success in their careers. Momoa has starred in DC movies like Aquaman and other action tentpoles like Fast X, while Black also played the role of Bowser in the aforementioned Mario movie. Danielle Brooks also stars in Minecraft as Dawn, and she’s become especially famous recently for her role as Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker. The White Lotus and American Pie veteran Jennifer Coolidge also stars in A Minecraft Movie as Vice Principal Marlene. The film was written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, Chris Galletta, and Allison Schroeder, with Jared Hess directing.

A Minecraft Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.