The Minecraft movie is quickly making its way to theaters, and Warner Bros. has released the first poster from the highly-anticipated video game adaptation. The image depicts a realistic version of a Creeper, one of the most famous creatures from the game created by Markus Persson. Audiences can get a taste of what's to come from the blockbuster directed by Jared Hess from the poster alone. After years of seeing the Creeper with Minecraft's signature pixelated look, the movie version has a realistic texture to it.

Not much is known about the narrative Minecraft is set to follow once it makes its way to the big screen on April 4, but it has been confirmed that Jack Black will be stepping into the shoes of Steve. The character is known around the world for being the protagonist players become once they step into the unpredictable world of the successful video game. And after returning to the role of Po for Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black is ready to expand on his pop culture legacy by playing Steve in Minecraft.

The cast of Minecraft will also feature Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge and Danielle Brooks. Momoa's time as Aquaman recently came to an end in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the movie that served as the conclusion of the DC Extended Universe. Coolidge was recently praised for her performance as Tanya McQuoid during two seasons of The White Lotus. The HBO drama about the unpredictable chain of luxurious resorts allowed the actress to portray a charismatic character that quickly made her way into the heart of the audience.

The Filmmaker Behind 'Minecraft'

After the success The Super Mario Bros. Movie saw at the global box office, Warner Bros. knew they could have a big hit on their hands with Minecraft. The studio hired Jared Hess to direct the adaptation. The filmmaker was previously involved with titles such as Thelma the Unicorn and Masterminds. But what could get audiences even more excited for the release of Minecraft is the fact that the director previously worked with Jack Black during the making of Nacho Libre. Despite being released almost twenty years ago, Nacho Libre remains a beloved title in pop culture, paving the way for the debut of Minecraft in theaters.

You can check out the first poster from Minecraft above, before the movie premieres in theaters on April 4, 2025.