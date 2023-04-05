Before video game-based features became a hot IP, Warner Bros had announced a live-action Minecraft movie in 2014. For a movie based on arranging blocks, the feature has had a hard time laying a solid foundation. After several announced and missed release dates, Deadline reports the studio has announced a release date for April 4, 2025. The movie is led by Aquaman star Jason Momoa and is helmed by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess.

The new release date comes as Warner Bros Discovery made changes to its slate which also impacted Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom upping it 5 days earlier than the previously announced Christmas release, later this year. The actor is turning out to be one of the steady talents for the studio as he stars in the upcoming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Dune 2, and some secret project that he’s been hyping up on social media after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the reins as co-CEOs.

The Long Road to Bring Minecraft to Live-Action

Momoa’s casting was announced last year in April, but the movie has been dealing with development issues right from the start. As the sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios hit the heights of popularity, WB got the wheels turning on the project with The LEGO Movie producer Roy Lee to produce, and Shawn Levy was subsequently attached to direct. But Levy departed due to scheduling issues and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator/star Rob McElhenney stepped up to fill in the gap. But that plan didn’t take, and eventually, Peter Sollett was brought in to work on the project, who finally handed over the reins to Hess.

Image via Mojang Studios

With Momoa, Hess, and the release date in place the wheels should finally roll on the feature. While not much is known about the plot details the previously released synopsis described a story that will follow a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. “After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.” It’ll be fascinating to see how Minecraft turns out as animation and CGI technology have evolved at par since it was first announced.

Lee will produce alongside Mary Parent while executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter, and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.

Minecraft will bow in theaters on April 4, 2025.