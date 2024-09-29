Jack Black teaches everyone how to craft in the latest Minecraft Movie sneak peek. During the Minecraft Live 2024 livestream, Mojang's Creative Director, Torfi Frans Olafsson, and film director, Jared Hess, spoke about the upcoming action-comedy feature, sharing some details about our new batch of characters entering the overworld. In addition, they revealed a sneak peek at the film by sharing how the movie tackles the crafting portion of the game.

In the video, Steve (Black) introduces the group to the crafting table, showing them how to craft items. During his demonstration, he crafts an iron sword using the exact materials used in the game. Garett (Jason Momoa) scoffs at Steve's creation, saying that he picks up a random assortment of resources in hopes of crafting something better. Unfortunately, it doesn't go according to plan. Not to mention, it's not an item that players can make in the game at the time of writing.

Aside from Momoa and Black, A Minecraft Movie will also star Wednesday's Emma Myers as Natalie, Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks as Dawn, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry. In addition, Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Moana's Jemaine Clement, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) are also going to appear in undisclosed roles. According to Olafsson and Hess, they see this film as "a group of unlikely misfits getting thrown into the overworld," following how these characters have to "create to survive." Some of these characters represent the different aspects of the Minecraft community, like how Henry is the stand-in for the "creative and modding community" or how Garret is "the noob" who's also holding to the past.

Why Did 'A Minecraft Movie' Go For Live Action?

Olafsson addressed how A Minecraft Movie was in discussion for around a decade and the various approaches they wanted to take to bring it to the big screen. The reason why the film went for live-action is because it's "not something that has been seen before in this scale." Hess has acknowledged the various short films and animations that were created by content creators and the creators of this film wanted to do something different.

In addition, Olafsson sees A Minecraft Movie as some sort of "wish fulfillment," bringing to life the hypothetical question, "What if we wake up in the Minecraft world?" They also want to explore how everyday humans would respond if they were transported to Minecraft's Overworld. While the film plans to keep the movie's design as close and authentic to the game as possible, there were some aspects of the set and prop design that had to be scaled down due to it being too big when seen in real life. Not to mention, they want to ensure that elements of this video game's world are practical for our human characters.

A Minecraft Movie will craft its way to cinemas on April 4, 2025. Follow Collider if you want to keep up to date with the latest updates.