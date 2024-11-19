An adaptation of one of the world's most popular video games will be creeping onto screens soon with A Minecraft Movie, and we've now gotten a new behind-the-scenes look at the film with a new featurette. The marketing for Warner Bros' long-in-development game adaptation got off to a bit of a rocky start, with the first trailer for the film gaining online scrutiny for its uncanny CGI and use of live-action characters. However, the new look at the film reveals that the upcoming feature from director Jared Hess might be quite a bit more practical than some might be expecting.

The new behind-the-scenes reel for A Minecraft Movie offers just a glimpse of the huge and elaborate sets that were painstakingly designed to look like they came from the video game series that inspired it. Of course, that means that just about everything that was created for the film is shaped like a block, including the fruit, trees, rocks, and more. The reel also offers a look at the film's take on the Minecraft video game's "mobs", which are essentially the games creatures and monsters. We get our best look look yet at the zombie, the skeleton, and the most notorious Minecraft creature of them all, the Creeper.

It isn't just the making-of aesthetics that are on display in the behind-the-scenes look at A Minecraft Movie either. It also reveals some plot and character details for the film, such as how Steve (Jack Black) stumbled upon the Minecraft universe and Garett Garrison's (Jason Momoa) origins as a video game champion. In addition to Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), the rest of A Minecraft Movie's cast includes Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Jemaine Clement (Moana), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), and Kate McKinnon (Barbie).

When Is 'A Minecraft Movie' Coming Out?

The release of A Minecraft Movie is only a few months away, with the newest video game adaptation set to release in Spring 2025. Specifically, A Minecraft Movie's official release date will be on Friday, April 4th, 2025. The film won't be contending with much competition for a fairly quiet April season. It won't be until much later in the month when some of the other theatrical heavy-hitters will be released, which include Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho's twisty sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, Ben Affleck's unexpected thriller sequel The Accountant 2, and a very different video game adaptation, Until Dawn.

A Minecraft Movie debuts exclusively in theaters on Friday, April 4th, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!