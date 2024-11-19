Warner Bros. has just released a new trailer for A Minecraft Movie, and it offers our best look yet into the magical blocky world inhabited by Jack Black's powerful builder Steve. Following a preview yesterday that took viewers behind the scenes of the creation of the video game adaptation, this new look further explores the blue-shirted man who will be teaching Jason Momoa and his pals the ropes of the realm where imagination runs wild. As it turns out, mining was in Steve's blood from a young age, making the Minecraft overworld a dream come true for him. He brings the new arrivals along on an adventure through vibrant lands to face off against deadly mobs and build something fantastical.

The full story of A Minecraft Movie is still unknown, but the pieces are slowly falling into place as its release date nears. The film takes place between the real world and the Minecraft world, as four misfits are drawn out of their old lives into the colorful cubical realm where Steve is waiting for him. Black explained in the behind-the-scenes video that Steve was once a miner working in the real world longing for a way to bring his imagination to life, only to find the portal and get whisked away. By the time the group stumbles across the portal themselves, he's already become a master capable of crafting walls of swords, TNT, and structures to keep the monsters at bay. He's their best hope at learning how to mine, craft, fight off explosive creepers, and build the most amazing and sometimes horrifying contraptions.

Everyone has a part to play in the adventure, as they're all pushed to embrace the qualities that make them uniquely creative and can help them thrive back in the real world. Momoa's character, Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, for instance, is a former video game world champion who has yet to move on from his glory days. Despite being one of the older of the five Minecrafters, he's got a lot of room to grow and find a purpose beyond his early brush with fame. Another of the misfits is Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), described as the "modder" of the group who's able to tweak the world beyond its boundaries. They'll be joined by Emma Myers as Natalie and Danielle Brooks as Dawn, who will likely be further detailed before the movie hits theaters. Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement are also set to star.

'A Minecraft Movie' Embraced Practical Effects to Make Its World

While it may have been a shock that A Minecraft Movie isn't animated, the team worked hard to create some impressive practical blocks and items. Director Jared Hess and production designer Grant Major worked closely with Mojang, including Minecraft co-creator Jens Bergensten, to ensure all aspects of the cubed world were re-created accurately. They also brought in members of the community, like content creators DanTDM, LDShadowLady, Mumbo Jumbo, and Aphmau, for further guidance in capturing what has made the game one of the best-selling titles of all time. Though the reaction to the first trailer was mixed at best, the hope is for the film to be "a joyful celebration of everything about Minecraft and creativity," as Black says.

A Minecraft Movie opens in theaters on April 4. Check out the new trailer in the player above.