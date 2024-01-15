The Big Picture The long-awaited Minecraft movie is finally underway, with Jason Momoa and Jack Black confirmed as part of the cast.

The film's director, Jared Hess, described it as a "fun, ridiculous movie" and expressed his excitement about the challenge of adapting a game without a story.

The movie has some impressive behind-the-scenes talent, including production designer Grant Major, known for his work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Minecraft movie seems to be hiding many surprises. The long-in-making feature has had several shake-ups with its talents behind and in front of the camera but fortunately, the feature has found the right mix of talents and the wheels are rolling swiftly. The movie is led by Aquaman star Jason Momoa and is helmed by Napoleon Dynamite fame director Jared Hess.

As things are on track and the feature is finally filming in Auckland, New Zealand fans will still have to wait till 2025 for the feature to debut in theaters. Along with Momoa, recently Jack Black’s casting was announced and now fans have another reason to be impatient. Meanwhile, Hess and his co-writer and wife Jerusha Hess spoke to The Salt Lake Tribune and revealed that there’s at least one female cast member that hasn’t been announced yet.

Jared described the upcoming feature as a “fun, ridiculous movie.” Adding that when Legendary inquired about interest in Minecraft, he couldn’t resist as “our kids play that game endlessly. I’m, like, ‘Yeah.’ And they said, ‘Come with a take,’ and I did, and had a meeting. Trying to adapt something that doesn’t have a story — it’s an open sandbox game. … I like the challenge.” Though the director admits that “I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an ugly Sonic situation.” Adding, “I just can’t disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they’re going to murder us.”

The Talents Behind ‘Minecraft’

Along with Momoa and Black, the movie’s cast includes Danielle Brooks as a character named Dawn and Sebastian Eugene Hansen playing a character named Henry along with Emma Myers and Matt Berry. Nonetheless, Jared teased, “We’ve got Jason Momoa. We’ve got Jack Black. Who else has been announced?” to which Jerusha revealed, “There’s a funny lady, who has not been announced.” Given the talents attached to the project, one can rest assured it’ll be an apt casting for the comedic feature.

The director revealed that another fan-favorite is working behind the scenes, saying that the movie is shooting “on these ginormous soundstages. … The production designer is the guy that did all the Lord of the Rings stuff, Grant Major.” Major worked on the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy and bagged Academy nominations for all 3 winning one for The Return of the King. His other credits include The Power of the Dog, X-Men: Apocalypse, King Kong, and more.

Minecraft is due to debut on April 4, 2025. Meanwhile, you can learn more about it with our guide here.