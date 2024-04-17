The Big Picture Jack Black reveals he'll be playing the fan-favorite character Steve in the upcoming Minecraft movie, set to hit the screens in 2025.

The movie will feature an ensemble cast including Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and more.

The film, directed by Jared Hess, follows a teenage girl and her group of adventurers as they aim to save the Overworld from the malevolent Ender Dragon's destruction.

Jack Black is on a video game movie spree. The actor played Browser in last year’s smashing hit Super Mario Bros, and he’ll soon be seen in another video game adaptation, Borderlands. Now, he has revealed which fan-favorite character he is playing in the upcoming Minecraft movie. The Jason Momoa-led film has been long in the making, but it will finally hit the big screens next year. While there is an ensemble cast revealed for the film, many details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Nonetheless, Black took to Instagram to give fans a peak at his trailer, which also revealed big posters of Steve, as he confirmed he’s playing the most recognizable player avatar from the game. It’ll be fun to see him in the Avatar’s signature look of a light blue shirt, blue pants, and shoes, though we're still wondering how the iconic block-style animation will be translated to live-action. For the uninitiated, Steve is the most notable playable character in Minecraft games. He lacks a backstory as he was intended to be a customizable player avatar and not a predefined character. It’ll be fascinating to see what kind of backstory or if one at all is given to Black’s character, and if Alex, his female counterpart, will make an appearance in the film.

Who Else Is in the Cast of ‘Minecraft?’

Image via Microsoft

Along with Black as Steve, the movie cast Momoa as the lead, though his character details aren’t available, yet. Danielle Brooks also stars as a character named Dawn along with Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry. The movie also features Wednesday star Emma Myers, fan-favorite Weird Barbie Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jemaine Clement – all set in undisclosed roles.

The feature is being helmed by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess from a script by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. The film is expected to follow a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers as the previously revealed synopsis hints, “After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.” Minecraft has been in the making for a long time, changing hands from one director and scriptwriter to another. However, the film has finally found its footing and finished filming recently.

Minecraft digs in theaters on April 4, 2025. You can check the new announcement video above and learn more details about the feature with our guide here.