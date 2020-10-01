Bringing ‘Minecraft’ Fighters Into ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Is Surprisingly Challenging

Yesterday, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans everywhere discovered just which new character would be fighting alongside the 76 other playable sprites in the massive team battle brawler. Minecraft fans around the world found themselves in the mix, too. Perhaps surprisingly so.

Turns out that the newest character joining the ranks is Minecraft Steve. That’s not a fighter most people expected. Fans were looking for, honestly, just about any other video game character known more for fighting than mining, characters like Fiora from Xenoblade Chronicles, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, and even Rayman. Instead, we’ve got Steve and his pick-axe, along with swap-ins from Minecraft‘s Alex, Zombie, and Enderman. But bringing those blocky characters and their boxy physics into the existing world proved more difficult than you might think.

Game creator / designer Masahiro Sakurai got candid about how the decision to add Minecraft into the game came about, as well as a teaser about the characters’ mechanics and how difficult they’ll be to integrate into the many playable battlefields of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For starters, they’ll have to redesign every existing map so that their programming will allow and accept the new block mechanics. That’s no easy feat. And then there’s the combat mechanics, starting with the relatively short reach and sword-swing of Steve’s arms, and continuing with additional attacks for Alex, Zombie, and Enderman that both fit into the universe and pay homage to Miinecraft. The upside? There’s no voice acting, so that’s a plus!

“Mr. Sakurai Presents Steve & Alex” will arrive tomorrow at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET on Nintendo’s channels where we expect to learn more about just how Minecraft is going to mesh with SSBU. Stay tuned!