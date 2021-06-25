After The Mandalorian brought several fan-favorite animated Star Wars characters to life in the live-action show, it's been fascinating to see Ming-Na Wen reprise her role as the bounty hunter Fennec Shand in the animated series The Bad Batch. Set in the immediate aftermath of Order 66 and the events of Revenge of the Sith, the show is all about the transition from the Galactic Republic to the First Galactic Empire. The show follows a group of "defective" clones on the run from both the Empire, their former brothers in arms, and also Fennec, who is tracking a very special clone.

I recently got the chance to talk to Wen about reprising her role as Fennec in The Bad Batch and what she changed about her performance. Wen also gives us an update on the production of the Gremlins animated prequel, and what she's most looking forward to in The Book of Boba Fett.

"I get to work with Temuera [Morrison], who I absolutely adore. He's just the most charming, talented, funny guy. Yet, I love our dynamics because he's very serious in certain ways and I'm the geek and the nerd. Whenever I get on set, I go crazy for five minutes looking at everything, touching everything, asking the crew, or the props people about this or that, or wanting to steal things off the set. I'm just like, "Ahhh!" Then Tem's always the one that's like "Ming, let's work". So I love getting a chance to work with him, and Robert Rodriguez too."

Ming-Na Wen:

How her performance was informed by the real-life Fennec fox.

How she translated her performance from live-action to animation.

How The Bad Batch changed her performance in The Book of Boba Fett.

Where production is on the Gremlins animated prequel and why she's excited about that project.

What she's looking forward to the most with The Book of Boba Fett.

Here's the official synopsis for The Bad Batch:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

