Back in the day, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hitched its wagon to The Avengers' starry ride, complete with cameos like Samuel L. Jackson popping in as Nick Fury. It started off as Marvel’s big TV gamble to keep us hooked between movie outings. But let’s just say the ties to the MCU didn’t last too long — Kevin Feige was never a fan, and under the strict watch of Marvel Television and the notorious Ike Perlmutter, the show gradually morphed into its own beast.

Despite shedding the MCU baggage and arguably getting better for it, the series still faced limitations on how they could use characters, lest they step on some "grand plan" toes", alongside dwindling viewership, and an eventual curtain call in season 7. Meanwhile, Marvel Television’s Netflix brood like Daredevil have tiptoed into MCU canon — the sequel series Born Again is due out next year — but don’t hold your breath for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Chatting with Katee Sackhoff on her new podcast, The Sackhoff Show, Ming-Na Wen (aka Agent Melinda May) threw some shade on Disney's oversight, confirming she's been left on read when she was asked if Disney had been in touch with her:

"No, they have not...it's weird, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sort of became a separate entity for whatever reason because it was on the network as opposed to streaming. I think there's some - and this is where my obliviousness also helps because I don't understand it, so you're asking the wrong person, I just know that there's some sort of division."

Wen didn’t stop there, championing her show’s underappreciated trailblazing for MCU’s small screen ventures, rather than treating it like the unwanted stepchild of the franchise: "Yeah, but we were the first, so you think we should get some accolade for helping launch Marvel in what the TV [department] that it is now."

What Was 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' About?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, centres on S.H.I.E.L.D., a covert agency handling strange and supernatural events. Initially, it follows Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who assembles a team to investigate superhuman occurrences. The series evolves to include larger plots involving artificial intelligence, alien invasions, and time travel, intersecting with MCU films and introducing its own significant characters and storylines such as the Inhumans.

While a revival isn’t on the horizon, who’s to say these agents won’t pop up in some Multiverse mayhem? Stranger things have happened in the MCU. Catch the full Wen interview above, and maybe, just maybe, keep an eye out for any surprise S.H.I.E.L.D. reappearances. Who knows? In the MCU, never say never. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is straming now on Disney+.

