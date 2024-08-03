The Big Picture Minimalist films strip away distractions to highlight complex characters and human nature.

Powerful narratives emerge from simple storytelling methods in minimalist films.

Minimalist movies offer thought-provoking stories that focus on human importance.

A film doesn't need much to captivate its audience: minimalist films prove that with their limited use of technology and fancy cinematic techniques. Minimalist films do away with anything that could distract from the core story, including special effects, multiple camera cuts and angles, big budgets, expensive soundtracks, and enormous casts. Using simple methods of storytelling, minimalist films highlight the complexity of their characters and human nature as a whole.

Minimalist films ask the audience to connect with the people and places in front of them, resulting in powerful and memorable narratives. Not to be confused with minimalist design, minimalist films rely on realistic acting, natural landscapes or minimal scene changes, and a small cast. A minimalist film depicts the story as realistically as possible, often without the help of cinematic techniques. These are the best minimalist movies in cinema, offering profound and thought-provoking stories of human importance.

10 'My Dinner with Andre' (1981)

Directed by Louis Malle

My Dinner with Andre depicts a dinner between two old friends who haven't seen each other in five years. They meet for dinner, and Wally (Wallace Shawn) notices how different his friend Andre (Andre Gregory) has become during their time apart. Andre and Wally were once theater professionals who worked together, but Andre took time away from the theater to travel the world. He has returned with new, worldly ideas while Wally keeps a modest existence in New York. Their riveting dinner conversation reveals the two men, who once had so much in common, have now grown apart.

The film remains a critical darling because of the way that it shows the small ways that a friendship changes over time. Everyone has that close friend with whom they were once in sync, but time has pulled them apart, and that revelation can be heartbreaking and illuminating all at once. My Dinner with Andre might lack a formal plot, but it remains a revealing and insightful depiction of artistry and human connection, unlike anything cinema currently offers.

9 'Rope' (1948)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Rope is a brilliant example of tension and stakes done simply in one of Alfred Hitchcock's finest thrillers. Based on a play loosely inspired by the murders committed by Leopold and Loeb, it follows two preppy college boys (John Dall and Farley Granger) who murder a classmate just to prove that they can get away with it. They hold a dinner party with the dead body in the room the entire time; if they make it to the end with no one noticing, the pair will know that they got away with it. The only person who suspects something is awry is their favorite professor (James Stewart), who takes notice of the boys' strange attitudes throughout the night.

Rope puts the audience in the room, forcing viewers to feel the fear of getting caught by continuously panning throughout the room. The claim that Rope was all shot in one take is untrue, but Hitchcock did use an impressively minimal amount of cuts to give it a more dynamic feel. Hitchcock uses ten cuts in the film, which minimizes the role of the camera and adds tension by giving the audience the feeling that everything is unfolding in real time.

8 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick

Horror and simplicity are a match made in heaven, and The Blair Witch Project perfected the modern formula. Everything about the film was minimal, from its production to its marketing. Indeed, The Blair Witch Project used a viral marketing campaign to become one of the most financially successful films ever made due to its very low budget compared to its box office revenues.

Using camcorders, the film follows three aspiring documentary makers (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams) who want to uncover the truth about a local legend concerning a witch who lives in the woods. The trio asks locals to share their stories before camping in the woods, where they are terrorized by the witch. The first major use of found footage, The Blair Witch Project essentially invented a genre of horror films that capitalized on the low-budget, minimalist method of filmmaking.

7 'Clerks' (1994)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Written and directed by Kevin Smith (who plays Silent Bob), Clerks encapsulates the feel of 90s indie filmmaking. It is simple, cheeky, and filled with pop culture references. Smith's debut feature follows a day in the life of two best friends, Dante (Brian O'Hallaran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), who work at a convenience store and the video store next to it. They close the store to go to a wake, play hockey on the roof, and Jay and Silent Bob try to shoplift, all while Dante keeps reminding everyone he's "not even supposed to be here today."

Clerks has since spawned two sequels, but it was originally a beloved cult classic. It was so beloved because the comedy perfectly encapsulates Gen X malaise: these guys are too smart for their own good, with encyclopedic pop culture knowledge that does not translate into any practical skill or greater aspiration. The hilarious dialogue sparkles in the movie, with nothing in the way to distract from the banter between Dante, Randal, and the friends and customers who visit them throughout the day.

6 'Cast Away' (2000)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

One man and one volleyball on a deserted island are essentially the entire cast of Cast Away. Tom Hanks plays a buttoned-up executive and the sole survivor of a plane crash. After his attempts to escape or call for help yield zero results, he does his best to survive on the island for as long as he can. It is exhilarating to watch this man do everything to survive, from learning to make fire to catching his food.

Despite Cast Away’s very minimal score, composer Alan Silvestri won a Grammy for his work on the movie. That speaks volumes to how much emotional work a minimal score can do to help convey a story. Tom Hanks' acting is an impressive feat to watch, as he essentially does everything by himself with only a volleyball as his scene partner. Making the most out of its limited premise, Cast Away is a riveting story of survival and the human spirit.

5 'Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Directed by Chantal Akerman

Describing the plot of Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles sounds too simple to fill ten minutes, let alone three hours and eighteen minutes; still, this film requires every minute of viewing to understand its complexity. The lengthy picture is a prime example of slow and minimalist cinema due to its long, status shots that follow a middle-aged Belgian woman (Delphine Seyrig) going about her daily routine. After her son asks her prying questions about her relationship with his father, Jeanne Dielman's routine very slowly unravels. Tension builds as she struggles to maintain her domesticity.

She doesn't explode or scream or cause a scene. Rather, the audience feels Jeanne Dielman doing her best to keep it all together with small missteps — she skips a button on her blouse or incorrectly brews a cup of coffee. These seemingly minor issues lead to a surprising climax, which is well worth the wait. Chantal Akerman's 1975 masterpiece has enjoyed renewed appreciation over the past few years due in part to its ranking as the best film of all time according to the highly anticipated list by Sight & Sound, released once a decade.