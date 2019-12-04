‘Minions 2: The Rise of Gru’ Artwork at CCXP 2019 Has Minions as Far as the Eye Can See

0

Spotted at CCXP 2019: New artwork for Minions 2: The Rise of Gru. This is the first new artwork or signage we’ve seen for the sequel to the 2015 animated movie Minions (which was itself a spinoff of the Despicable Me franchise). Pierre Coffin will be returning for the second film to voice a variety of lovable little yellow guys while Steve Carell will appear since his Despicable Me character, Gru, is a part of the next chapter.

The new artwork and signage for Minions 2 was spotted by Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. The new artwork features the Minions 2 logo accompanied by a poster that is just a whole buncha Minions squished together inside one picture. There’s a lot going on in said picture, with each Minion doing something completely goofy so as to remain eye-catching. Another bit of artwork we got a good photo of was a yellow-and-white spiral pattern with the same Minions 2 logo.

The next Minions movie is set to hit theaters in summer 2020. It’s been five years since the first film, so it will be interesting to see if the beloved franchise still has legs with its younger demographic. Minions 2: The Rise of Gru will follow the continuing adventures of the Minions as they are in search of a new leader; who wants to be it’s Gru?

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 3, 2020. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub and Haleigh Foutch will be at CCXP 2019 through the week so you can expect recaps, panel coverage, and more to be available on the site soon. Check out the Minions 2 CCXP artwork and signage below.