Full-Length ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Trailer Reveals Illumination’s 70s-Set Sequel/Prequel

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released the full-length first trailer for the upcoming prequel Minions: The Rise of Gru. The follow-up to the studios’ smash-hit 2015 film Minions—which grossed $1.159 billion—takes place in the 1970s and follows Steve Carell’s iconic villain Gru as a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a supervillain (still voiced by Carell). While this movie still takes place before the events of the Despicable Me films, it’s technically a sequel to the 1968-set Minions, in which the titular characters were on the hunt for a new leader to follow.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda, who co-directed Minions, Despicable Me, and Illumination’s 2012 film The Lorax.

I don’t know what to tell you. It’s a Despicable Me/Minions movie. None of these movies are particularly good (the first Despicable Me was alright but nothing memorable), and it doesn’t matter. They easily cross a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. I can’t explain it; they just do. Judging by this trailer, Rise of Gru will also be a hit. Go figure.

Check out the trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru below. The film opens in theaters on July 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Minions 2: