‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Trailer Teaser Features Steve Carell & Lots of Yellow Guys

Universal Pictures released a cheeky, action-packed trailer teaser for Minions: The Rise of Gru during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The sequel to 2015’s Minions features the returning voice talents of Steve Carell, who plays the bumbling villain Gru, and Pierre Coffin, who voices various Minions including longtime faves Kevin, Stuart, and Bob.

The trailer teaser for Minions: The Rise of Gru is a whole heck of a lot of fun — a good sign, surely, as we wait for the official trailer to drop later this week. The trailer teaser, which aired during Sunday’s big game, gives us a sneak peek at the world of a pre-teen Gru still aspiring to sky-high levels of infamy while sporting a full head of hair and wrangling his Minions. Of course, there’s a ton of little yellow rascals running around to do 12-year-old Gru’s bidding. Whether it’s dressing up as an airline attendant and offering peanuts to passengers, playing paramedic when a team member gets hurt, or awkwardly showing off their new braces while other Minions stare in wonder, there’s no shortage of fun in this Minions sequel.

Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters on July 3. Below, you can watch the teaser for the official trailer which arrives on Wednesday, February 5.

Check out the official synopsis for Minions: The Rise of Gru and the groovy poster featuring Otto the Minion below:

This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Teeming with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, pop-culture sophistication, full-hearted emotion, bold music sensibility, and over-the-top action, Minions: The Rise of Gru is steered by the franchise’s original creators. The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud and is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions). The co-directors are Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films).