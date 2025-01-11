Universal is shaking up its slate of upcoming animated family films, and while it's bad news for Shrek fans, it's all coming up roses for the Minions. Illumination's next entry in the Despicable Me spinoff series, Minions 3, has been moved up almost a full year from June 30, 2027, to July 1, 2026, taking the place originally occupied by Shrek 5, which will now debut close to Christmas on December 23, 2026. Now, an untitled project from Chris Meledandri's company will take up the June 30 slot, securing an Independence Day slot stranglehold for the animation giant for the next two years after 2025.

The Despicable Me franchise as a whole has shown no signs of slowing down since it was first introduced to the big screen in 2010, and the Minions have been no exception. The first of the spinoff films remains the highest-grossing title in the animated series worth $1.159 billion at the global box office while its sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, soared to $940.2 million worldwide while also claiming the franchise's best domestic performance. Most recently, Despicable Me 4 continued to show that this is just the Minions' world, and we're all living in it after it soared to $969 million worldwide, cementing Illumination's flagship IP as the highest-grossing animated film franchise ever made with over $5 billion total. Needless to say, any new Minion-filled adventures are a priority for the studio.

At this time, we know next to nothing about what Minions 3 will be about, but it's almost certain to be another runaway hit when it releases. The film will be helmed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin who, in addition to co-directing the first Minions and other Despicable Me installments, is the voice of Gru's chaotic yellow assistants. The Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch will also be returning to pen the screenplay, making this a proper Minions reunion. Meledandri is attached to once again produce with The Super Mario Bros. Movie executive producer Bill Ryan by his side.

Does Illumination Have Anything on the Docket for 2025?

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Illumination between the Minions returning and the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel going wide on April 3. Until then, however, everything appears to be quiet for 2025. While an announcement later this year is certainly possible, there's nothing listed for the year from the animation giant right now. Their plate still appears very full though, between the aforementioned two projects and whatever mystery project is coming in 2027. In addition to everything they're doing in-house, Meledandri is also lending his services to Shrek 5 as a producer, keeping him plenty busy for the foreseeable future.

Minions 3 now hits theaters on July 1, 2026. Stay tuned here at Collider for more details on Illumination's next big film.