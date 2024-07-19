The Big Picture Minions prologue details the characters serving various notorious villains before entering exile until the 1960s.

It is unclear if minions reproduce sexually or asexually, implying they could be immortal and indestructible.

Minions creator Pierre Coffin reinforced the idea that they are all male and cannot reproduce, while the film's co-writer, Brian Lync, added that they are essentially invulnerable.

After taking 2023 off, the Minions have returned to cinemas in their continued tenure of world domination with the release of Despicable Me 4. While not the central figures of the narrative as they were with the previous outing, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the minions continue to steal the scenes from whatever Gru and his family are up to (fighting a human cockroach hybrid or something). Their preposterous antics, which highlight some of the best slapstick this side of The Three Stooges, have won the hearts of audiences of all ages worldwide. Over the course of six movies, there are still questions about the minions themselves that elude even our finest scholars. For instance, what are they saying? But the inscrutable language is far from the strangest implication the franchise implies about the living yellow squish pillows. But chief among them is: do the Minions die?

The Minions have Been Around Since the Dawn of Time

The first two Despicable Me movies don't offer much backstory for the minions. They simply work for Gru, cause mayhem, and enjoy cross-dressing. A 2010 short film, Orientation Day, claims they are all from the same strain of mutated DNA. But the prologue of 2015's Minions counters this and offers a more natural explanation. The film opens with single-celled Minions gravitating toward the apex predator in their environment, from one fish to a bigger fish, to the dinosaurs. As they move from master to master, they slowly begin to develop their features of arms, legs, and either one or two eyes, to the point that they follow a fish that crawled out of the water and took their first steps on land. The prologue focuses more on the journey of the minions, finding the most heinous villain to do their bidding throughout history, as the narrator (Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush) explains. This includes an unnamed Egyptian pharaoh, Napoleon Bonapart, and even Dracula. But the Minions' mayhem constantly causes defeat, embarrassment, and sometimes death for the villains they serve. After failing Napoleon in Russia (something the Joaquin Phoenix movie failed to mention), they go into exile until the 1960s. This is all fine and good, but the prologue fails to show a few key aspects of Minion life.

The first question: how are there so many of them? There is no indication of whether they reproduce sexually or asexually (in fact, they're all male), but they do multiply. The prologue shows the number of Minions growing, but are they simply splitting off from one source like Gremlins? Unlike the 1984 classic, there are no rules about getting them wet to prevent Minions from sprouting from one another. But the question of reproduction also raises another: are these all the same Minions? The designs are purposefully simple and don't leave much room for variation. This creates some confusion if the same Minions that caused a dinosaur to fall into a volcano are the ones that dropped a pyramid on the aforementioned pharaoh. The film does not make it clear one way or another but implies the Minions are older than recorded history.

The timeline may be a little foggy, but the Minions being immortal would make sense. If we know anything about the Minions, it is that they have a high tolerance for pain. Throughout the films, the minions have been squashed, set on fire, dropped from high heights, and taken numerous beatings, and yet they always make it to the end of the movie. Of course, this is mostly employed for comedic effect, but it adds to the mythos that these Minions may, in fact, be invulnerable, undying machines meant for our worship. Thankfully, the voice and creator of the Minions stepped in for some clarification.

The Minions Creatives Confirm the Theories

Pierre Coffin, the French animator credited as co-director of Despicable Me 1, 2, and 3, and Minions, is the primary voice of the Minions, so as close to an authority on the topic as there can be. While not giving away all of their secrets, he spoke to some of the Minions's background while promoting the 2015 film. "Seeing how dumb and stupid they often are, I just couldn't imagine Minions being girls," confirming their biological sex if not speaking to their gender expressions (they do love dressing as women). Coffin also told The Wrap that they "cannot reproduce or divide themselves," which does complicate things further. How do they multiply?

Co-writer of Minions, Brian Lynch, had a bit more fun with these questions, confirming in a now-deleted tweet that the Minions cannot die. He would further play around with the idea, saying their tolerance for pain was so high that if a Minion were hit with an ax, "the ax would break." With the tweets now deleted, it's hard to accept these as canonical, as they were likely just this writer having fun with the fans. As with this query, there is likely no textual explanation regarding the Minions's unnatural lifespans. They look congruous because it is both simpler to animate and easier to market them that way. And we never see them die, despite the damage inflicted upon them, because children's films haven't been traumatizing since the 90s (nor would that fit the slapstick tone of the films.) This is likely obvious, but often, the most obvious explanation is the correct one. Occam's razor and such.

Whether it was designed for creative purposes or simply the result of the continuously developing mythology of an ongoing children's franchise, the answer is clear. By all accounts, the Minions are immortal beings that multiply...somehow. And that is the more fun answer! The implication that the Minions were here before us and will be here after we're gone is a strange but charming notion. May the future generations have something fun to laugh about because a new film is already on the way. After all, this is the Minions's world, and we're just living in it.

