If you do something successfully in American animation, chances are it'll spawn imitators. Everyone wanted to do animated musicals after Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin took off, while Shrek was responsible for an avalanche of snarky animated fairy tale comedies. As for Despicable Me, its immediate ripple effect would end up being popularizing those Minions, stars of this week's Minions: The Rise of Gru. In the years that followed, it seemed like every animation house was suddenly home to a movie featuring a villain with an army of interchangeable hench people who didn't speak English.

While there were plenty of attempts to make the magic of the Minions strike twice, the success rate of such attempts was far more sporadic. Just trying to blatantly imitate what worked before rarely is as successful of a venture as one might hope, and in the case of these Minions knock-offs, a wide swath of reasons kept audiences from truly embracing these characters. Whatever it was that ensured these individuals couldn’t escape the shadow of the pop culture figures that inspired them, these failed attempts at making the next Minions demonstrate that mimicking a hit character isn’t the same thing as guaranteeing yourself a new hit character.

Rise of the Guardians: Santa's Elves

Rise of the Guardians was a movie about icons of childhood mythology (Jack Frost, The Easter Bunny, The Tooth Fairy, etc.), so it was bound to include Santa Claus. If that jolly Christmas figure is around, chances are his elves won’t be far behind. In Guardians, these characters were reimagined as even tinier than usual figures nestled inside gigantic red hats who are incapable of verbal communication. They grunt, laugh, and make other noises while getting into all kinds of mischief. In other words, this was the Minion-ification of Santa’s elves.

Rise of the Guardians was far from the first piece of pop culture to realize these elves as wacky comic relief, but going down the Minions route in this film didn’t quite work. Chiefly, Rise of the Guardians can be a pretty dark film, and the abrupt comic asides from these elves often felt like they wandered in from another movie. The fact that these characters never quite broke out as big as their inspiration can be seen in how teenage heartthrob Jack Frost has ended up being the Guardians character that’s had a lasting presence in pop culture. While people are still drawing fan art of Frost, this interpretation of Santa’s elves is gathering dust.

Penguins of Madagascar: An Army of Octopi

Penguins of Madagascar villain Dave (John Malkovich) is an especially scheming octopus, but he’s not the only member of his species to appear in the film. Dave is supported by an endless string of brightly colored octopi. The most distinguishable trait of these characters is that their names are used as the set-up to punny gags referencing the names of celebrities. Even in a film chock full of wacky animals, these henchmen to Dave are still utilized to a noticeable degree as recurring bits of side comic relief.

The biggest thing holding these characters back from being the next Minions is simply the design of these octopi. Some animals have fared better than others getting translated into the stylized computer-animation design style of the Madagascar movies. Octopi, it turns out, is tougher to make work in these confines, especially since the film also wants to have them walk around on land on two tentacles. These creatures never look quite right even though they’re decked out in bright hues of purple and red. Compare them to the elegantly simple and pleasing designs of the Minions and it’s no wonder Penguins of Madagascar couldn’t make these characters into a toy aisle fixture.

Norm of the North: The Lemmings

When the titular polar bear of Norm of the North decides to go out to New York City to save his arctic home, he’s accompanied by a trio of lemmings. They may be small, but they're indestructible and can get Norm out of any jam. These characters are an especially obvious pastiche on the Minion template, with even the yellowish hue on the chests of these lemmings evoking the skin color of Gru’s loyal followers.

The enormously dismal box office of Norm of the North was enough to ensure that these lemmings would not spawn heaps of merchandise like the Minions. However, this trio was always destined to struggle to capture the success of these earlier characters simply because they’re only a trio. Much of the comedy of the Minions comes from how there’s an endless supply of these characters. This opens up the door for all kinds of comic possibilities, including ensuring that you can burn, crush, or destroy as many of them as you want. The more limited number of Lemmings in Norm of the North restricted the amount of comedy these plucky Arctic critters could engage in, a problem only compounded by the painfully unfunny script.

Scoob!: Dick Dastardly's Robots

For much of the runtime of Scoob!, the film’s main villain, Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs), is not accompanied by his usual sidekick, the cackling dog Muttley. Instead, he’s surrounded by an army of tiny, adorable robots who’re indistinguishable from one another. Watching this cartoon villain towering over an army of small and visually repetitive henchmen, it’s impossible not to immediately think of Gru. While mimicking a successful animated movie like Despicable Me was not unique to Scoob!, in this case, going this route likely seemed extra appealing as a way to make vintage characters like Dick Dastardly relevant to modern moviegoers.

The lack of memorable comedy delivered by these robotic minions means that these characters were unlikely to ever become the next Minions. However, these characters certainly weren’t helped by Scoob!’s theatrical release plans getting thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two months into this health crisis shutting down the theatrical exhibition industry, Scoob! dropped on premium video-on-demand, a release route that immediately decreased its reach with moviegoers. With this significantly less prominent release, Scoob! and its characters, including those robots, had far worse odds of catching on in pop culture.

Wonder Park: Chimpanzombies

June Bailey's magical theme park Wonderland (the central backdrop for Wonder Park) has seen better days. Part of its run-down nature can be attributed to a horde of Chimpanzombies, which used to be plush toys sold at this domicile but have come to life to cause chaos. These creatures do the bidding of a more nebulously defined force than the usual stand-ins for Gru in these knockoffs. In the case of Wonder Park, the Chimpanzombies called the Darkness, a manifestation of Bailey's sorrow over her mother being sick.\

The heavy material informing the master of these critters immediately explains why the Chimpanzombies never quite caught on like the Minions. The Minions provide escapism from life’s worries with their endless string of slapstick gags, whereas the very existence of the Chimpanzombies serves as a reminder of the existence of loss and grief. There’s also the fact that the Chimpanzombies are more overtly malicious than usual Minion knockoffs. Sure, they’re colorful looking and their origins as carnival game prizes mean their designs are innately meant to be cute and toyetic. But their barrage of wicked behavior instead of more comedic antics means that these critters were always going to have a difficult time becoming as popular as the Minions.

Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return: flying monkeys

The flying monkeys of Oz have long been some of the most iconic henchmen in all of fantasy cinema, thanks to their presence in the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz. Any new update on the world L. Frank Baum created would inevitably involve these primates. The 2014 animated film, Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return, gave these monkeys a new master, The Jester (Martin Short), and tweaked them to fit more into the Minions mold. More anthropomorphized than past incarnations of the characters, these beasts also had a heavy emphasis on dialogue-free slapstick comedy and on driving their new master crazy.

Dorothy’s Return flamed out immediately at the box office and today is only vaguely known by even the most devoted Oz purists. However, even if it had managed to be more widely seen, it’s doubtful this interpretation of the Flying Monkeys would’ve become as big as the Minions. The dissonance between the historic reputation of the Flying Monkeys as intimidating primates and Dorothy’s Return’s attempt to make them the next Minions is never properly reconciled. These characters just aren’t a good fit for this archetype. Nothing can take away the enormous cultural legacy the original Flying Monkeys have in the world, but Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return certainly didn’t positively add to that legacy.

Arctic Dogs: Puffins

Among the critters highlighted in the 2019 animated film Arctic Dogs is a collection of Arctic Puffins who work for the nefarious Doc Otto Van Walrus (John Cleese). These puffins do the bidding of their malicious master, which entails melting the Arctic in a mad bid for power. Much like the Minions, the Puffins are largely silent creatures (save for one line of dialogue at the very end) who are numerous enough in numbers to carry out any scheme their boss concocts.

Any potential popularity for this Puffin army was immediately capsized by the terrible box office for Arctic Dogs. Still, even if moviegoers had shown up in droves for this title, it’s doubtful the Puffins would’ve made a large impression. There are way too many comic relief sidekicks in the film, including a pair of French otters and a simple-minded albatross voiced by James Franco. There are so many characters in this one movie jostling to be the fan-favorite comic relief, which means that the Puffins never get a chance to stand out. They’re just another dead-eye CG animal in Arctic Dogs straining to make the youngest audience members giggle. When everybody is trying to be the next Minions, nobody ends up being the next Minions. Such is the brutal lesson these Puffins learned the hard way.