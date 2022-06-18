The rascally Minions just took over Fandango's Twitter and posted a brand-new clip to their upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru! In the clip we see that the ancient mischievous ones (Pierre Coffin) are suited up in tracksuits and listening raptly to the sage teachings of Master Chow, the acupuncturist who has mastered the art of Kung Fu. Master Chow, voiced by Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh, seems to be the only character, aside from the hotheaded Gru (Steve Carell), who has the patience to guide the little yellow fiends.

In the clip Master Chow is standing before a stacked pile of wooden planks, calmly explaining to the Minions that their own doubt is what will hold them back from their achievements. Kevin does his best to keep up and Stuart is as confident as ever as Master Chow continues, saying, "But doubt exists only in the mind. You know what I say to my mind?" She then goes on to effortlessly smash through the stack of planks with her forehead. Now it's Kevin's turn, and as he hesitantly checks back with the other two, Stuart gestures to the wood urging him on. Kevin slams his banana-head into the single plank once, twice, thrice before rolling over and giving in to the unyielding wood.

Meanwhile, a grinning Stuart sucks in a deep breath, pulls up his breeches, and steps forward, oozing confidence. He clucks at Kevin, shaking his head, does some Kung Fu posturing, then proceeds to use Kevin's head to smash against the plank. Sweet, sweet Bob watches on as Master Chow smiles at her young diciples before an angry Kevin stomps away.

Eventually the Minions must master Chinese martial arts from Master Chow because the most recent trailer shows them kicking Vicious-6-butt. It isn't surprising the Minions learn martial arts, because from what we know so far, they're about to face-off with a whole stacked cast. Alongside Yeoh, Henson and Carell, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuk, Danny Trejo as Stroghold, Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario and Julie Andrews as Gru's mother Marlena Gru.

In previously released trailers we've seen Kevin, Stuart and Bob D.B. Cooper-ing a jetliner full of passengers, Evel Knievel-ing what appears to be the Grand Canyon (successfully, we might add) and harnessing Kung Fu powers from deep within. In a clutch, when young Gru pulls a Captain America and calls, "Minions, assemble!" Kevin - who Taraji P. Henson's Belle Bottom has transformed into a rabbit - calls on some mastered skills and performs a heroic (villainous?) act to fight the Vicious 6. The clip shared by Fandango clues fans in on how these wily Minions are able to pull themselves together in the heat of battle.

Minions: The Rise of Gru takes over theaters July 1. You can watch the new clip from Fandago below: