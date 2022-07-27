Illumination Entertainment and Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, has become the first animated film to earn $300M at the box office since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The film is currently 4% ahead of Minions at the same point in its run and is currently level with Despicable Me 2. Rise of Gru continued to make millions during its fourth strong running weekend. Its overall place among Universal animated movies sees the film in the third place when it comes to earning $300M within 4 weeks domestically. Rise of Gru has recently accumulated over $600M at the global box office.

The film is a sequel to the 2015 Minions spin-off of the Despicable Me series making it the fifth release of the franchise. The plot follows 11-year-old Gru (Steve Carell), before his rise to super villain status, as he aspires to be part of his favorite villain group the Vicious Six who are looking for a new member after their founder, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), who is presumed dead. Following his failed interview, Gru steals the Zodiac Stone with the help of a few Minions. Mishaps and hijinks ensue and Gru finds himself under the tutelage of his favorite villain role model.

It received mostly mixed reviews with many critics pointing out the vigor for the loud and hyperactive characters is waning. The consensus seems to be that young children will love it, but parents might find it a chore to sit through. However, critics' claims the popularity of the characters is fizzling out might be wrong as a TikTok phenomenon known as “#Gentleminions” has taken hold. The trend saw people dressing up like Gru, attending a showing of the film, and acting disruptively throughout.

Alongside Carell and Arkin, Rise of Gru features the acting talents of Pierre Coffin as The Minions; Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom; Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow; Julie Andrews as Gru’s mom; Russell Brand as Nefario; Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean-Clawed; Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance; Danny Trejo as Stronghold; Lucy Lawless as Nun-Chuck; Will Arnett as Mr. Perkins, and more.

The film was directed by Kyle Balda with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val serving as co-directors. Matthew Fogel adapted the screenplay from a story written by Brian Lynch and Matthew Fogel. Executive producers include Brett Hoffman and Latifa Ouaou. Producers and associate producers include Jean-Luc Florinda, Janet Healy, Christopher Melendandri, Chris Renaud, and Robert Taylor.

In other news, other films to cross the $300M domestic box office total during the pandemic are Spider-Man: No Way Home at $800M, Top Gun: Maverick at $637M, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at $411M, The Batman at $369M, and Jurassic World Dominion which totaled at $366M.

With such an interesting dichotomy between critics’ reviews and the overall reaction from TikTokers, people will want to see it for themselves. If you’re still on the fence about whether to see the film, watch the trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru below: