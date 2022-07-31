Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru continues its monstrous success at the box office. Despite a crowded and competitive market this week with the likes of the continued success of Top Gun: Maverick and the debuting Nope, the popular animated film has come in at 4th place in its fifth week in theaters, with its 3-day North American weekend estimate of $10.880 million. This puts the film behind DC League of Super-Pets, the previously mentioned Nope, and Thor: Love and Thunder for this weekend's domestic box office. Interestingly, this brings its global box office total to $710.366 million.

The $10.880 million income comes from 3,579 North American theater showings. The Friday domestic earnings for this weekend came out to $3.370 million with Saturday's domestic earnings coming out to be $4.170 million. The Sunday domestic estimate is expected to come out $3.340 million. The 3-day North American weekend estimate brings the cumulative earnings of the domestic box office since the film's release to an impressive $320.411 million.

Moving on to the international markets, the film saw its greatest holdover week-to-week in Korea, with the animated film adding an additional $3.2 million in earnings this weekend and placing it at #2 at the market's box office behind local opener Hansan: Rising Dragon. This earning brings the cumulative earnings for the Korean market to $11.2 million, 9% ahead of Minions at the same point. UK & Ireland saw their cumulative earnings to a total of $40 million over this weekend, in line with the first film and DM3 at the same point. Germany had another excellent hold, dropping just 15% this weekend to reach $23.4 million gross with the movie holding on to its #1 spot in the market. Japan's third weekend since opening saw a 20% drop weekend-to-weekend adding $1.8 million and bringing its gross earnings to $15.6 million. The film ranked at #3 for the weekend behind the opening of Jurassic World Dominion and local film Kingdom 2.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Becomes First Pandemic-Era Animated Movie to Cross $300M Domestically

The fifth weekend for Mexico reached a total gross of $35.2M with Minions: The Rise of Gru holding #2 in the market, overtaking the first film’s cumulative earnings at the same point, having already surpassed the lifetime of DM3 last weekend. France holds strong in Weekend 4, reaching $17.9 million cumulative earnings, placing it at #2 in the market. Minions remain at #2 in the market. In Argentina, the film is the biggest film of 2022 in admissions (used due to hyper-inflation on currency) and added another $1.6 million this weekend reaching $19 million in cumulative earnings. Minions remains #1 in the market. Finally, Brazil had another strong hold in Weekend 5, adding $1.5M to its cumulative earnings $18.1 million, performing in line with the first Minions at the same point. Minions: The Rise of Gru remains No.1 in the market.

This weekend's income from both the domestic and international markets for Minions: The Rise of Gru brings its worldwide box office earnings to a total of $710.366 million since its release on July 1. This earning puts Minions: The Rise of Gru puts the film on track with the earnings of its predecessors' Minions and Despicable Me 3 at the same point in their theatrical runs.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently in theaters. Check out the trailer below: